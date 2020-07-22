Motorist clocked doing 172kmh on SH1

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin has urged motorists to slow down or face the consequences.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with driving at a dangerous speed on State Highway 1 south of Timaru after being clocked at 172kmh on Tuesday evening.

The man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days and he will appear in the Timaru District Court soon.

Later on Tuesday, another man was caught at 94kmh in a 50kmh zone at on SH1 near Winchester.

Gaskin warned speeding motorists that anyone caught driving at speeds more than 40kmh over the posted speed limit would have their driving licences immediately suspended for 28 days.

“They will then appear in court with the view that possibly they will be further disqualified.”

People should drive to the conditions as it was winter, he said.

