Mountainview High School duo second in regional virtual Rockquest

Mountainview High School year 12 students Lucy Barge, left, and Isa Creba , both 16, performing as Conchord, were second in the Smokefreerockquest Mid and South Canterbury regionals of the solo/duo section.

A Mountainview High School duo has finished second in the Mid and South Canterbury regionals of the first virtual Smokefreerockquest regional contest.

Year 12 students Isa Creba and Lucy Barge, both 16, perform as Conchord, a name chosen because it means harmonising as a group.

They have been playing together since the start of the year with Lucy on piano and vocals, while Isa is on trombone. Both play other instruments as well.

Lucy wrote their winning song, “Dancing Without You”, about people drifting apart, which started as a poem. The duo describe it as pop with a slight jazz feel.

Lucy said she was “stoked” with their second placing.

Submitting their entry virtually instead of in front of a live audience due to Covid-19 restrictions was a bit disappointing the duo said.

“I missed the build up. There’s more excitement with people,” Isa said.

Fortunately they both work well under pressure as they have just 10 days to submit two more songs virtually to get into the Smokefreerockquest finals.

They have completed one song and have the lyrics for the other but no music as yet.

Smokefreerockquest founder and director Pete Rainey said that at the regional level some entrants were demonstrating the “stand out factor”.

“It’s fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams, and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level. Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success.”

The winner of the solo/duo category was Imogene Felton of Ashburton College a first time entry in the Mid and South Canterbury regionals.

The closing date for the bands category is Friday. If the regional finalists in both categories get through with their next submissions they will play off against other contestants at the national final in Auckland on September 12.