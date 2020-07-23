Eight threats against DOC tahr control operation referred to police

Himalayan tahr are known to have major impacts on conservation land. (File)

Threats of violence against staff and boycotts of helicopter companies have led operators to retreat from the Department of Conservation’s tahr control plan, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says.

On Thursday, DOC confirmed it had reported eight threats, relating to its tahr control programme, to police - a number of which related to its use of helicopters.

The exact nature of the threats has not been made public, however, Sage raised concerns about “threats of violence” made to the Department against staff in Parliament on Wednesday .

Sage also said threats made to commercial helicopter operators had caused “those operators to retreat from work they have been doing for decades in controlling tahr in the central Southern Alps”.

“I'm concerned about ... threats of violence that are being made to the Department and to those operators, and they are reported to the police,” Sage said.

Sage made the comments in response to a line of questioning from Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean about the tahr control operations.

DOC operations director Dr Ben Reddiex said the department would not tolerate “threats or actions that put our staff or contractors in danger of harm, either physically or mentally”.

”We have referred eight threats to police for investigation. A number of the threats reported to police have targeted DOC’s use of helicopters for tahr aerial control,” Reddiex said.

“We are appalled that anyone is threatening to boycott legitimate businesses undertaking important control work that will positively benefit our unique alpine environment and protect Aoraki/Mt Cook and Westland Tai Poutini National Parks for New Zealand’s native species to thrive.”

A spokesperson from police on Thursday said they were “investigating comments made regarding those involved in the tahr control programme” and enquiries into this matter were ongoing.

“Police urge anyone who has concerns for their safety to contact us immediately,” he said.

On Tuesday, Wanaka-based Alpine Helicopters announced it would discontinue its involvement in the programme.

In a statement released via the company’s social media, brothers Jonathan and Toby Wallis said Alpine Helicopters had "made a conscious decision to discontinue any further involvement in aerial tahr control initiatives that seek to achieve zero densities at this time”.

George Heard/Stuff Toby Wallis, left, and Jonathan Wallis of Wanaka-based Alpine Helicopters.

The statement also cited the company’s commitment to safety.

“We must be able to conduct aviation activities with confidence and are committed to safe operations involving our pilots and crew. Fundamentally these operations are safe with a high degree of efficacy.”

Reddiex confirmed Alpine Helicopters is the only operator which had “chosen to withdraw from control operations targeting all tahr in the national parks”.

However, he would not be drawn on the identity of the other helicopter firms involved in the aerial control programme, how many hours each was contracted for or whether any firms had completed the flying hours they had been contracted for.

“Due to the nature of this work we will not confirm the number of operators involved in the programme.

“We have measures in place to protect our staff and contractors,” he said.

The Himalayan Tahr Control Plan, which became active in 1993, stipulated a limit of the tahr population to 10,000 in what is known as the feral range, which includes 706,000 ha of private land, Crown pastoral leases and public conservation land.

DOC resumed its tahr cull programme last week, and intends to undertake 125 hours of work in the Westland Tai Poutini and Aoraki/Mt Cook National Parks, and on conservation land.

In a reserved High Court decision issued on July 10, Justice Dobson gave DOC permission to undertake 125 hours of its planned 250 hours of tahr control for the 2020-21 season.

However, Justice Dobson asked DOC to consult with various interest groups, including the New Zealand Tahr Foundation, before it undertook the next 125 hours.

Reddiex said there was no plan to eliminate tahr overall.

”Outside the national parks, we will leave tahr in accessible and popular hunting areas.”

“We will not target identifiable males outside the national parks, so bull tahr will also be left for trophy hunters. Sightings of bull tahr will be recorded and shared on the DOC website.”