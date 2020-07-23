Three hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in gang-related incident in Timaru

Three people are in hospital with moderate to serious injuries after a gang-related incident involving a vehicle on Pukaki Street. Timaru.

Three people are in hospital with moderate to serious injuries after being run down by a vehicle in a gang-related incident in Timaru in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested and charged with serious assault after attempting to run over several people during the incident on Pukaki St.

SAMESH MOHANLALL/Stuff Tyre marks and damage at the Pukaki St scene in Timaru where three people were hit by a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested told Stuff that "three people were hit by a vehicle about midnight and there are quite a few injuries".

"The three are in hospital, two in Timaru Hospital, while one has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

"The incident involved gang members.

John Bisset/Stuff Pukaki St, Timaru, where three people were injured when they were hit by a vehicle.

"A vehicle has been seized, one arrest has been made, and the Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene investigation."

The arrested man was due to appear in court on Thursday.

John Bisset/Stuff A damaged wheelie bin at the scene of an incident in Pukaki St, Timaru where three people were injured when hit by a vehicle.

Quested described the incident as “very concerning” and recalled an incident on Old North Rd in April 2019 – not related to last night’s event – where a person was also run down.

“These types of incidents are very concerning. It is only a matter of time before someone is killed.”

John Bisset/Stuff Police officers look for evidence in Pukaki St, Timaru, where three people were injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Quested asked that any witnesses contact police or via Crimestoppers anonymously.