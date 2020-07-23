Three hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in gang-related incident in Timaru
Three people are in hospital with moderate to serious injuries after being run down by a vehicle in a gang-related incident in Timaru in the early hours of Thursday.
Police said a 27-year-old man had been arrested and charged with serious assault after attempting to run over several people during the incident on Pukaki St.
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested told Stuff that "three people were hit by a vehicle about midnight and there are quite a few injuries".
"The three are in hospital, two in Timaru Hospital, while one has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.
"The incident involved gang members.
"A vehicle has been seized, one arrest has been made, and the Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene investigation."
The arrested man was due to appear in court on Thursday.
Quested described the incident as “very concerning” and recalled an incident on Old North Rd in April 2019 – not related to last night’s event – where a person was also run down.
“These types of incidents are very concerning. It is only a matter of time before someone is killed.”
Quested asked that any witnesses contact police or via Crimestoppers anonymously.
Stuff