Mackenzie Highland Spring Fling planned in wake of A&P Show cancellation

With between 160 and 200 businesses taking a financial hit when Covid-19 forced the cancellation of New Zealand’s largest single-day A&P show, the event’s organisers hope to give them a boost with a Mackenzie Highland Spring Fling at Labour Weekend.

“It is a free community event being held to support and give back to businesses, organisations, and the local and wider community who have supported the Easter Monday Highland A&P Show, and who were adversely affected by the lockdown,” Mackenzie County A&P Society secretary Jodi Payne said.

“It is not an A&P show. We will not hold A&P competitions.”

The fling would run on “essentially a nil budget”, relying on donations – and be hosted at the Fairlie Showgrounds on the Sunday of Labour Weekend, Payne said.

“We have already had positive responses from some entertainers who are behind the idea of supporting New Zealand, and have donated their time and talent.”

Those wanting to set up a stall could do so free of charge on a first come, first served basis. A small donation was appreciated but not expected, she said.

“We emailed out registrations today [Thursday] and they are quickly coming in.”

Payne said many businesses saw the annual A&P show as “an important source of income”.

It was cancelled for only the fifth time in its 122 years amid Covid-19, with organisers making the announcement four weeks before it was set to open.

“It was a huge loss. Fortunately, we were about four weeks out, so we were able to cancel some things without incurring financial loss, such as advertising and waste removal,” Payne said.

“Shows and events which were nearer to lockdown would have suffered more than we did.”

The show will return on April 5, 2021.

“We wanted to offer an event to look forward to prior to that, which would boost the morale of both businesses and people.”

The idea for the fling was floated in a statement informing businesses of the show’s cancellation.

“Many businesses responded positively about attending a community event, and indicated they would love to attend,” Payne said.

“The two main motivators [for holding a fling] were supporting businesses and providing a free, fun community event to raise local morale.”

The fling has been set down for October 25.