Work on $1.05 million Temuka pool revamp is underway

One pool will become two when a $1.05 million upgrade of Temuka’s community swimming complex is finished.

A new pool liner is en route from Italy to Temuka as part of a more than $1 million upgrade of the South Canterbury town's community swimming pool.

Temuka Community Board chairman Paddy O’Reilly expected the work to be completed ahead of the 2020/2021 summer season – but with Covid-19 causing delays to importing, the opening date may need to be pushed back a week if the liner does not arrive on time.

“Everything will be ready to connect with the liner once it arrives.

“It’s going to be great when it’s finished. I’m pretty excited for the community.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Temuka’s pool was built more than 50 years ago.

Timaru District Council recreation facilities manager Craig Motley said the liner was scheduled to arrive via ship in September.

Work to split the 33.33-metre pool into a six-lane, 25m one for competitive swimmers and a shallower 6m by 12m one for learners began at the end of summer.

The project was “going well so far”, Motley said.

“Preparation work such as the removal of the old balance tanks and concreting is currently underway, and new filters will be getting installed in early August.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The new pool in Temuka is expected to open in time for the 2020/21 summer season.

The council had budgeted $1.05m to fashion two pools from one; replace and update the filtration plant while adding new filtration, treatment, and heating to the learners’ pool; and install a ramp for those with physical disabilities.

O’Reilly hoped to get a committee together after the project was complete to raise funds to upgrade the changing rooms – which could benefit from adding cubicles for more privacy and “freshening up” the interior.

“They’re all right but it would be worth modernising them and making them more user-friendly.”

The pool was well-used by the community, O’Reilly said.

“We have a really strong swimming club. With the pool soon to be a New Zealand standard competitive length, they will be able to have bigger meets and you don’t know how much will come from it,.

“There’s a good group of people who use it in the morning, and there are good exercise groups that use it in the day.”

It was decided the more than 50-year-old pool needed an upgrade about five years ago when its concrete was found to be decaying during a routine replacement of the filtration plant.