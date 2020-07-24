ERA rules former Oamaru Meats worked not unjustifiably dismissed

An Oamaru maintenance electrician and engineer’s claim he was unjustifiably dismissed has been dismissed by the Employment Relations Authority.

The meat processing plant did not unjustifiably dismiss or disadvantage Vernon Coetzee, a maintenance electrician and engineer, during a company restructure, Employment Relations Authority member David Beck ruled in a decision on July 9.

“Whilst I have found in favour of OML [Oamaru Meats Limited], I also made the observation that the manner of concluding the settlement agreement was not ideal.”

Coetzee argued plant director Richard Thorp did not direct him to seek legal advice before agreeing to a settlement of $8400 plus five days of unused sick leave and holiday pay at a meeting on September 6, 2019.

He also told the authority he signed the agreement because “the trust was broken” and he was “scared” Thorp would not pay him a month’s notice if he refused.

“Mr Coetzee claims ... he should be free to pursue an earlier personal grievance challenging the proposed redundancy,” Beck said.

“OML deny coercing or misleading Mr Coetzee into a settlement agreement and seeks to rely upon the settlement agreement.”

Coetzee was employed at Oamaru Meats from April 20, 2018, to September 6, 2019.

He received a letter from Thorp on August 26, 2019, proposing to disestablish his position because the company was reducing its operating capacity.

Challenging the idea his role was “potentially surplus”, Coetzee told Thorp he was occupying a maintenance manager’s role, Beck said.

He had previously taken on the responsibilities of the engineering manager and retained some when his colleague returned to the role three months later, but Thorp replied with his pay records listing him as a maintenance engineer.

Thorp claimed he offered Coetzee representation at the beginning of a meeting between the pair, but this was declined.

“Mr Thorp then indicated that he discussed the position related to the restructuring and indicated no viable alternatives to redundancy existed, but the final decision was to be announced on September 9,” Beck said.

“Mr Thorp claims Mr Coetzee then changed the direction of the meeting by saying he just wanted the issue ‘over and done with’ ... Mr Thorp believed that he was sure Mr Coetzee wanted an exit package, and he was keen to leave, resolve matters, and move on.”

After some negotiation, in which Coetzee sought a tax-free exit package, Thorp penned a “full and final” agreement in a notebook and sent a photo of it via text message to the other man once it was signed.

There was no compelling evidence Coetzee had been coerced into signing the agreement, Beck said.

“He has not indicated that Mr Thorp threatened him in any way or tried to unduly influence or pressure him into signing the settlement agreement.

“Any uncommunicated perception he claimed to have had at the time is not sufficient – and in any case, the notion he advanced that he had to sign as he may not get paid his notice period, is not plausible.”

Beck said the agreement was concise and easily-understood.

“Whilst I accept Mr Coetzee’s evidence that the restructuring caused him distress, and he felt he had a legitimate grievance over his position being included, Mr Coetzee cannot have his cake and eat it too as he opted to pursue an exit package.”

Less than a month after taking the exit package, Coetzee was employed at an electrician firm.

“He also conceded that he had turned down another job offer that he had initially negotiated during the restructuring period,” Beck said.

“I find that it is more than likely that Mr Coetzee wishes to initiate a discussion on an exit package and was seeking to meet on that basis.”

Beck ruled Coetzee could not pursue a personal grievance or further litigation proceedings, and the parties should explore settling costs by agreement.