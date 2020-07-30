Policeman bottled in Timaru required hospital treatment

Ellen Skelton, 30, has been sentenced to 100 hours' community work and nine months' supervision.

A Timaru woman who struck a police constable in the head with a beer bottle in an attempt to prevent her friend being arrested has been sentenced to community work and supervision.

Thirty-year-old Ellen Skelton’s aggressive attack left the constable with a scalp injury which required treatment at Timaru Hospital.

The constable and a sergeant had been investigating a strong stench of cannabis wafting from a Canada St address, shared by Skelton and others, on April 11, 2020.

“The occupants ... were told they were detained for the purposes of the search,” police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila said in a summary of facts presented to the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

While the officers were trying to arrest another occupant, an “extremely intoxicated” Skelton distracted them with “aggressive behaviour”, Hitila said.

“The defendant was told repeatedly to go away and go back inside the house. She refused to listen, and was given multiple warnings she would be arrested for obstruction.”

Skelton shoved the sergeant in the chest, prompting the constable – who at the time was struggling to restrain the person under arrest – to push her away from his colleague.

“She held the neck of the bottle and swung it at [the constable's] head in an up-and-down motion. The base of the bottle connected with the back of his head as he turned away,” Hitila said.

“As a result of being hit with a beer bottle, [the constable] sustained a 3-centimetre haematoma to his occipital scalp. He received treatment at Timaru Hospital.”

Skelton was sentenced to 100 hours' community work and nine months' supervision when she appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki.

She had pleaded guilty to assault with a blunt instrument and assaulting, obstructing, and resisting police.

Judge Dravitzki said the constable had difficulties sleeping from replaying the incident in his mind, as stated in a victim impact statement.

Both officers “essentially speak about the frustrations of this incident”, the judge said.

“They worry this changes the way they interact with the public.”

Judge Dravitzki said a restorative justice meeting between Skelton and the officers had been “positive”.

“You seem to have developed insight. You recognise you shouldn’t have done what you did.

“You acknowledge your problematic drug and alcohol use, but said you dealt with that yourself and didn’t need to do any counselling.

“I will help build a structure around you with supervision.”

Defence lawyer Jay Lovely said the incident had encouraged Skelton to move to the West Coast, where she had the support of her parents.