Family hopeful 'remarkable' Kiwi paraglider will be found

Former Timaru man James “Kiwi” Oroc Greg Johnston went missing while paragliding just southwest of the small town of Eureka in Nevada on Saturday (US time).

The family of a Kiwi man who went missing in Nevada while paragliding last weekend is hoping for a miracle.

Kelly Johnston, of Timaru, said family members were grateful to those who had been volunteering their time to search for her brother James “Kiwi” Oroc Greg Johnston since he went missing southwest of Eureka, Nevada, on August 23 (NZ time).

“Our brother is a remarkable human being who has survived many adventures in the past where things have gone down to the wire. As his friends and family know, if anyone could walk out of this situation with a tall tale to tell it is him,” Kelly Johnston said.

Johnston said the search for her brother was continuing in “very rugged and difficult terrain”.

“There are extensive ground crew working round the clock. The tech support searching satellite images/mapping and drone footage has been incredible both locally and all over the United States and beyond.”

She said the family was “deeply grateful” to those involved in the search who are volunteering their support.

James “Kiwi” Oroc Greg Johnston’s last tracking point was on Saturday August 22 at 2.14pm (9am August 23, NZ time) when paragliding southwest of Eureka in Nevada.

Two other pilots, who were part of his group, notified authorities after receiving no contact from him over 24 hours.

Kelly Johnston said a GoFundMe page had been set up to raise funds to help pay for the search.

“We are grateful for each and every donation but need to keep the funding coming so the intensive search can continue for our brother.”

By Monday morning $90,203 had been raised. The page has a goal of raising $150,000.

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Supplied A ground and air search is under way in Nevada for missing paraglider James “Kiwi” Oroc Greg Johnston.

An update posted on the page on Monday morning (NZ time) says local counties and sheriffs are no longer active in the search.

“Any further search has to be managed and co-ordinated internally by our team on the ground. They are allowing us to continue our search as we have shown that we are responsible and are tracking all our movements – not adding to the risk of another SAR (search and rescue).”

The post says the team of 15 people continuing to search for Johnston on the ground requires help, including from experienced hikers, those with all terrain vehicles and aerial support.

“The area where James could have landed is expansive of 200 miles [322 kilometres]. We have been utilising satellite imaging in addition to the knowledge and direction of professional paraglider pilots taking into account all likely flying conditions and trajectories. It is simply a lot of ground to cover.”

Johnston has been involved in paragliding for about 30 years and has searched for other missing paragliders in the past.

According to an online blog by Johnston, he is a journalist, photographer and artist, who has been “pursuing” and “reporting” on extreme sports for magazines, films, and on MTV Sports in more than 40 countries since 1998.