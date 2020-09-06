Winston Peters skips South Canterbury, but party promises to return

The New Zealand First bus with Winston Peters aboard heads down Stafford St in Timaru.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and his Back Your Future bus tour visited Timaru on Sunday but didn't stop.

The party's campaign bus drove through Timaru – taking in The Bay Hill and port areas – on its way from Ashburton to meetings in Oamaru and Dunedin, but Peters plans a return to Timaru on Wednesday, party spokesperson Darroch Ball said.

“We are going to Oamaru, and then once we hit the Bluff we will return to Timaru on Wednesday mid-afternoon.

“It’s part of our Back Your Future bus tour, and we’re moving down the South Island.

According to Ball, the convoy left Christchurch on Sunday morning to make stops at Oamaru and Dunedin in the evening.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The New Zealand First tour bus, left, heads into The Bay Hill area of Timaru.

“Winston is stopping off and wants to talk to the people on the ground and find out what the issues with the locals are and see what’s happening.

“Obviously it’s all part of the campaign moving forward, and he wants to listen.”

Peters began his electioneering campaign in August committing to visit New Zealand’s towns and cities.