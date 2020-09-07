Police investigate sudden death in Timaru

A police car parked outside the house on Arthur St, Timaru, which had been cordoned off on Monday.

Police are investigating the death of a person at a property in central Timaru on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said police were called to a house on Arthur St about 10.55pm on Sunday following the sudden death of a person.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and Police are making enquiries into the circumstances.”

A police car was parked outside the property on Monday morning, and the property had been cordoned off with tape.

Senior Sergeant Antony Callon, of Timaru, said no further information would be available until after a post-mortem had been completed.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John spokespeople confirmed both organisations had been called to assist at a medical incident on the same street at 10.48pm on Sunday.