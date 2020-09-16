Four suspicious fires in recent days, one confirmed as deliberate

A suspicious late night fire has destroyed a Pareora Rugby Club building in the small South Canterbury township.

A deliberately lit fire which destroyed the Pareora Rugby Club building on Tuesday night has left the club's president in shock.

"Why? It's just pointless,” Craig Scott said as he stood near the building’s charred remains.

"It's a shock, what did they get out of it,” he said of the blaze, one of four suspicious fires in the Timaru district in recent days which are under investigation.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff have so far ruled out any connection as investigations continue.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Pareora Rugby Club president Craig Scott talks about the fire at the club's changing rooms in the small South Canterbury township.

The other suspicious incidents involved fires in a ute in Beverley Rd, Timaru, a car and about 500 metres of hedge damaged on Adair Rd south of Timaru, and damage to playground equipment at Tweedy Park.

A police spokeswoman confirmed each incident remains under investigation.

“However, police have no reason to believe they are linked at this stage,” she said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The charred remains of the rugby club building, destroyed by fire at the Pareora Domain.

Scott said he was shocked when told about the blaze.

"I think it's an arson.”

Scott, 46, who grew up in Pareora and has played 270 games for the club, said he was stunned.

"I just can't believe it, this doesn't feel true.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Emergency services were called to the Pareora Domain about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

"Next year is the 100th anniversary of the club and the clubrooms hold a lot of good memories.

"Toilets, showers and changing sheds, it's all gone.”

Fenz Mid-South Canterbury fire risk management officer Craig Chambers confirmed the Pareora blaze had been deliberately lit.

“There are multiple seats of fire at Pareora and we are still determining what actually started it.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Pareora Rugby Club president Craig Scott wants to know why anyone would want to burn down the clubrooms

Fenz Mid-South Canterbury area commander Steven Greenyer said it was too early to tell if the fires were connected.

"They were all in proximity to each other, a reasonably close geographical vicinity.

"There are no obvious signs at this stage to say if they are or not connected.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Fire gutted the Pareora Rugby Club at the Pareora Domain.

"If the public see anyone acting suspiciously, please notify police.”

An engine and tanker crews from St Andrews were initially assisted by an engine crew from Timaru before crews then called for backup with another engine from Washdyke and engine and tanker from Timaru battling the Pareora blaze till the early hours on Wednesday.

Detective Scott Genet, of Timaru, who is investigating the Pareora blaze, said there were no persons of interest yet.

“It is looking like an arson.

Brooke Black/Stuff The burned out ute on Beverley Rd, Timaru.

“We would be interested in an activity in Pareora around the 11pm timeframe on Tuesday.”

The fire in the ute was reported to emergency services about 1am on Wednesday.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The burnt out car and hedge area on Adair Road on the outskirts of Timaru.

An engine from Washdyke attended and staff found the fire in the vehicle well involved on arrival.

“No one has been arrested at this stage and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” a police spokeswoman said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A blaze at Tweedy Park, Marchwiel which damaged playground equipment sometime between September 11 and 14 is being treated as suspicious.

The blaze that destroyed a car and about 500 metres of hedge south of Timaru on Tuesday morning is still being treated as suspicious, Sergeant Grant Lord, of Timaru, said on Wednesday.

“It’s suspicious, it sounds like the car was set on fire and caused the hedge to go up in flames.”

Lord said he believed the blaze was not believed to be linked to any others at this stage.