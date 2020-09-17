Camera retailer jailed for swindling more than $100,000 from customers

A telescope and camera retailer has been jailed for swindling more than $100,000 from customers to fuel his methamphetamine addiction.

Robert Francis McTague, 62, was a reputable Timaru businessman for many years – until he was gripped by an expensive drug habit which saw him demanding advanced deposits to pay off his debts, Judge Joanna Maze said.

“The bona fide trading ceased as the business began to fail.

“In your own words, you were robbing Peter to pay Paul. It would further fuel the anger and distress to the victims, that their hard-earned money was used to pay methamphetamine dealers.”

McTague was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment when he appeared before Judge Maze in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

But the judge did not order reparation, as McTague could “barely keep body and soul together”.

“Your addiction has cost you everything but the clothes you stand up in.”

McTague had pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and representative charges of causing loss by deception and theft by a person in a special relationship.

Judge Maze said McTague “deprived” 21 victims across New Zealand – including individuals, businesses, and a school – of $101,765.92 by selling them telescopic and camera equipment but never delivering between May 11, 2017, and October 23, 2018.

After his dishonesty was exposed by news media, he used fake social media profiles to continue scamming customers.

“There was little sophistication in the offending. The lies and excuses were never going to buy you very much time,” Judge Maze said.

Police searched McTague’s home and uncovered two bags containing 0.6 grams of methamphetamine on June 15, 2018.

Judge Maze said the offending was sparked by McTague picking up a drug habit about four years ago, though the defendant had not disclosed how it developed at such an “advanced age”.

McTague had lost his marriage, friends, family, and income to his addiction, telling his victims in an apology letter: “I don’t say that for sympathy but you might take something from me not having gained from this.”

Judge Maze read multiple victim impact statements which lamented McTague’s “complete betrayal”, his barrage of lies meant to “keep us on the hook”, budding astronomers losing their “excitement” for the field of study, “sleepless nights”, and being left owing banks a “substantial amount of money”.

One victim described being trespassed from McTague’s address by police when he went there looking for answers, Judge Maze said.

“Your first appearance on these charges was some time ago ... Many of the victims have commented on the passage of time and the impact that has had.”

Judge Maze said ordering reparation would cause McTague “undue hardship” as he was near insolvency but that did not stop victims from making a claim against him via the Disputes Tribunal.

“You are already paying off a modest amount of civil debts which relate to some of the current victims.”

Judge Maze granted McTague leave to apply for home detention.

The judge rejected defence lawyer Timothy Jackson’s application for McTague to serve home detention at a hotel, accepting Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae’s argument it would be similar to solitary confinement because the defendant would only have access to a small room and a bathroom.

The hotel was also a licensed premises, and there would be difficulties getting consent from all its occupants for McTague to live there, the judge said.