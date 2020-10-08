Timaru car event's racially-toned title to be renamed

Organisers of Saturday’s inaugural CoonPlatoon car meet and cruise are, from left, Sam Bates and his 2007 Ford Falcon, Jay Clare, and Shannon Clark with his 2004 BA Ford Falcon.

Ford Falcon enthusiast Shannon Clark was horrified to discover the name of an upcoming motoring fundraising event he helped organise was offensive.

“My grandmother told me last weekend. I thought she was joking. I was shocked,” Clark said to Stuff about the CoonPlatoon cruise for St John on Saturday.

Coon is an offensive slang word to describe a black person but an apologetic Clarke said in this case it was a reference to exaggerating the end vowel sound of the word Falcon, common among car lovers.

Clark, who grew up in Southland, said he had never come across the term as offensive slang before and neither had his co-organiser, Jay Clare, from Geraldine.

READ MORE:

* Fords gather in Timaru for Falcon Fairlane Car Club nationals

* Rare Aussie muscle car wearing a wedding outfit up for auction



Clark said he will change the name for 2021 but it was too late for Saturday as the promotional material was already out in the community.

“I am not racist,” Clark said.

He is apologetic for any offence caused.

What surprised Clark even more was the club’s page name on social media, established a few years ago as a car buy, sell and swap site, has never been questioned despite having 3500 followers.

Clark said some followers had suggested an event for the younger generation hence Saturday’s car meet followed by a cruise, with all types of cars welcome.

He expects between 100 and 200 participants with each entry receiving a ticket to go in the draw for lucky dip prizes donated by businesses. There is no entry fee but instead a donation box will be handed around to raise funds for St John in Pleasant Point.

Clare said he understood the name could be considered offensive out of context but that was not the meaning or intent of the club name and the social media followers understood that.

The car meet on Saturday is at the Southern Trust Events Centre car park on Morgans Rd from 3pm and a cruise to Geraldine about 5pm. Clark and Clare hope if the event is successful it will become an annual calendar highlight, with a different name.

When questioned about Timaru District Council supporting such a named event, spokesperson Stephen Doran said renting the venue, as in the car park to organisers, did not “explicitly show council support for it”. He understood it was the Falcon moniker. The application the council received showed it was a fundraiser for St John.