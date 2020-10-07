Lake Ōhau Village fire: Owners await news on return home

Fire crews were faced with an apocalyptic scene when they came to battle the Lake Ōhau fire.

Owners of undamaged properties at Lake Ōhau Village still have no idea when they will be allowed to return home.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher told Stuff on Wednesday that there was no timeframe yet on when they might return to their homes after fire ripped through the village on Sunday. The blaze destroyed up to 50 other buildings or houses, and spread across more than 5600 hectares with a 46-kilometre perimeter.

"We are working to determine when that might happen, as well as working on the wider recovery of the village and surrounding area."

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Firefighters have mostly fenced off the fire around Lake Ohau, while also attempting to reunite a scared dog with its owner.

Lake Ōhau Alpine Village Residents and Ratepayers Association volunteer treasurer Dr Marcelo Carena said he could not wait to go back and rebuild the village.

"We have a small but strong community. We plan to rebuild the village and make it the way it was.

"This is a truly unique place, and we want to preserve that.

"We have no shop and no commercial venture in the village, which is what we'd like to keep."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said fire crews made good progress on Wednesday.

“As of Wednesday evening, 91 per cent of the perimeter is controlled to 50 metres – meaning no hotspots within 50m – and the remaining 9 per cent controlled to 10m – meaning no hotspots within 10m," a statement said.

Two crews would monitor the fire overnight and drones would fly over the area to map any further hotspots.

“On Thursday crews will return to the fire ground and continue to secure the fire perimeter, identify potential hazards and manage any hot spots.”

Fenz incident controller Rob Hands said firefighter numbers had been reduced to 55 and Fenz was aiming to maintain something similar to that throughout the weekend.

BEJON HASWELL/Stuff An aerial view of the charred remains of Lake Ohau Village after fire razed much of the area on Sunday.

Civil Defence controller Murray Linwood said the agency was working closely with Fenz to make the village area safe for people to return to.

In the meantime, Fenz had provided managed access for residents with undamaged homes, so they could retrieve essential items.

“There are numerous hazards in any area that has been affected by a fire. These include hotspots that could reignite in strong winds, to loose iron, to toxic materials such as asbestos and chemicals, and trees damaged by the fire that could fall without warning," Linwood said.

“We are also working with the Insurance Council to co-ordinate the insurance issues relating to the fire. From today, insurance assessors will be able to access the area. This is an important step for property owners who have suffered loss.”

Some residents with properties outside the immediate Lake Ōhau village area would be able to access to their properties in the next few days once it was deemed safe to do so, he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Up to 50 properties were damaged in the Lake Ohau fire.

Chorus, Network Waitaki and council staff had started assessing the damage to critical infrastructure.

“Civil Defence is working on a co-ordinated approach to clean-up. A Civil Defence welfare centre has been open since Sunday morning at the Twizel Events Centre in Market Place,” Linwood said.

Kircher estimated it could take at least two years to rebuild the village, but said that would depend on several factors including the length of time to clean up, get services restored, sort insurance payouts, and arrange designers and contractors.

Kircher said it appeared a “good number of people” wanted to rebuild.

"We will also look at what can be done to make the village safer from the risks of fire, and which organisations can assist to make that happen."

A Waitaki District Council spokesperson said no decisions have been made on whether building consents would be fast-tracked for the rebuild, "but planning is under way and discussions are being held".

Kircher said the council's primary focus was on the immediate needs of those affected by the fire, but it was also working to assess the impacts on local businesses, including farms.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A fire-destroyed property near Lake Ohau is surrounded by blackened countryside.

"Insurance may cover some losses but some businesses may need assistance to retain staff and financial viability."

Kircher said his office would work alongside the Lake Ōhau Alpine Village Ratepayers and Residents’ Association on improvements.

While the destruction at the village, a few businesses, and several farms was "very bad”, Kircher said it was minor miracle with no-one was hurt or killed.