Prepare for more serious fires, DOC staff warn

Karina Morrow, operations manager at the Department of Conservation's Twizel office, has suggested the recovery of conservation land damaged in the Lake Åhau fire could take decades.

Fires such as the ones that razed the Ōhau and Pukaki areas recently are only going to become more common the Department of Conservation (DOC) has warned.

DOC’s Twizel operations manager Karina Morrow told Friday's Canterbury Aoraki Conservation Board meeting in Timaru, that climate change and the spread of wilding pines were at the heart of the problem.

“I think what we learned from it is that these events will increase, given the increasingly changing climate,” she said.

The Lake Ōhau fire, just over a month after the Pukaki fire, began on Sunday morning and spread more than 5000 hectares of which 1900ha was DOC land with Morrow saying the cost for DOC would be considerable.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing fire damage around Lake Ōhau taken on October 8.

“The fire went through land so fast that it impossible to try to save one reserve over the other.

“We've had a very dry winter and a very windy spring."

"The Pukaki Downs fire was primarily on private property, fuelled by wilding pine spread, although 32ha was a scientific reserve. That was fuelled by wilding pines. There's no substantial wilding pines population in conservation land which was affected in Ōhau.

“It will take some time to work through what the effects are. The fire jumped the Ōhau road but not by a lot, so luckily the piece of land recently purchased by the Nature Heritage Fund was not touched. Its damage was very random.”

Morrow, in an interview with Stuff on Thursday, said that it was "difficult to know at this stage the extent of the damage" as she had only seen it from a distance.

"Early next week we hope to have a look at the damage to conservation land, structures, even fences will need a lot of work."

CACB chairwoman Paula Smith said both the Ōhau fire and the Pukaki Downs fire were a wakeup call.

“We’ve all got to learn to adapt,” Smith said.

Morrow said the people of Ōhau village, despite many of them losing their homes, were “really kind” to DOC staff.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing fire damage around Lake Åhau taken on October 8.

“Many of the villagers are involved in conservation projects in the area, I had a couple of them approach me and ask after my health even though they had lost their house,” she said.

Morrow said Environment Canterbury, DOC, Mackenzie and Waitaki district councils and Land Information New Zealand (Linz) were working together about a plan to address the issue of wilding pines in the Basin.

“One of the things they would be looking at is the impact of wilding pines near urban areas, and what can be done to address that,” Morrow said.

DOC’s North Canterbury operations manager Kingsley Timpson told the meeting he agreed with Morrow’s sentiment.

Timpson said the fires were “an emerging risk we've had to deal with. We're dealing with more extreme weather events more frequently, and fire is one of the consequences”.

Supplied Lake Ōhau property owner Steve Simmons captured this image of the fire on October 4, the morning it started.

“In extreme weather events, there’s a vulnerability issue, it doesn’t take much to fuel these fires.”

Timpson said when the fire damages conservation land, one of the lingering issues is the potential regrowth of weeds if the tussocks get charred, while there would also be the need to restore some infrastructure.

Morrow said on Thursday that they "don't know what it will look like in regeneration".

"There's a real potential for weeds (exotic species) to come back up a lot stronger. I do think over time tussocks will come back, it just may take decades."

Morrow added that Ōhau “is pretty untouched in terms of humans, so is a really important part of the country”.