Temuka teenager missing after going on hunting trip in South Canterbury

The family of a Temuka 19-year-old who went missing more than 60 hours ago have been moved by the amount of people volunteering to look for him.

Marcus McKay was last seen at 9pm on Friday, when he dropped his partner and brother home after a day trip to Christchurch and headed out again to go hunting with a friend for a few hours.

“I just want him home,” Marcus’ mother, Jocelyn McKay, told Stuff on Sunday morning.

“His phone keeps going straight to answer machine.”

McKay believed her son – who had been driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton which is also missing – was in the Geraldine area. However, she did not know for certain; he could be anywhere in the South Canterbury region.

“I’m trying to be positive, but our whole family is in tears most of the time,” she said.

“I can’t help but think the worst because it’s so out-of-character. He’s the sort of person where he’s in contact with family all the time, he’s very family-orientated. He’s one of those boys who’s always on his phone.

Marcus McKay had only been hunting a handful of times and did not own a gun, his mum said.

“I think he was just going out with people who have done it before. His partner thought he was leaving his vehicle at a Geraldine address, but it’s not there,” she said.

“We’ve had lots of support from friends and family, and lots of people wanting to go up and have a look. I can’t thank those people enough.”

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted about 9pm on Saturday to a hunter being overdue from a day trip with a friend.

“Unfortunately, the informant wasn’t aware where the person was planning on going hunting or who the friend was,” she said.

“Police have been making inquiries, trying to establish where the person was going and who with.

“At this point, it looks like we will be assessing where we are at around midday [Sunday] and decided further action from there.”