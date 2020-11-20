Man who attacked South Canterbury woman barred from the region

Pangi O’Brien, 25, has been sentenced on charges including male assaults female and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A Bay of Plenty man has been barred from stepping foot in South Canterbury to protect a woman whose head and body he left swollen and bruised in an attack.

Pangi O’Brien attacked the woman amid accusations of cheating – punching her and squeezing her neck before yanking her out of bed and stomping on her head as she lay on the floor, about 4am on January 3, 2020.

O’Brien, 25, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment but released on time served when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Friday.

In order to impose a post-detention condition not to enter South Canterbury, Judge Maze ordered O’Brien to board a flight from Christchurch to Rotorua that afternoon – probation poised to fit him with a GPS tracker at the other end.

“Mr O’Brien has consented to this in the interests of protecting the safety of the victim,” the judge said.

The condition would last about nine months.

O’Brien had pleaded guilty to male assaults female, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for flashing lights and siren, and breaching intensive supervision.

He was also re-sentenced on assaulting with intent to injure, receiving property, being in an enclosed yard unlawfully, and breaching release conditions, for which he was serving intensive supervision when he attacked the woman in her bed.

A summary of facts presented to the court states the victim suffered dizziness and nausea throughout the early morning attack, almost losing consciousness as O’Brien punched her numerous times in the head.

“The incident was not reported until late in the morning, when the victim managed to get out of the house and got a neighbour to take her to her mother’s address.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. She suffered bruising and swelling to the head and body, as well as a concussion.”

Granted electronically-monitored bail for the attack on February 11, O’Brien cut his anklet nine days later. He was apprehended on May 21, and had been in custody since.

More than a month before O’Brien was taken into custody, police spotted him in the driver’s seat of a stolen Hyundai vehicle on Kelso St, Tokoroa, about 11am on April 16.

When police activated their lights and siren to stop the vehicle, O’Brien accelerated away.

His speed reached between 80 kilometres an hour and 100kmh in a 50kmh zone as he cut corners and crossed the centre line while turning.

“The defendant drove into a reserve, stopping near railway tracks. He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

“The defendant was later positively-identified through his DNA being found inside the vehicle.”

Judge Maze said O’Brien had written a “genuine” and “touching” letter to the court apologising for his actions.

“He has had a long time to reflect and appreciate the ripple effect of his actions,” the judge said.

“He wants to be free of what he describes as the weight on his shoulders ... He wants to show empathy for the victim.”

O’Brien had been in and out a prison from an early age, Judge Maze said.

“All he has known is imprisonment ... Nothing in prison helps, and prison instead has simply become his home base,” the judge said.

“What's needed now is to break the cycle, and his letter indicates he is willing to do it.”