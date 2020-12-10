Ballet, musical theatre and rugby for Cannington School pupils

For the first time Cannington School has hosted ballet, musical theatre and rugby for its own pupils and those from three other schools.

Cannington principal Deane​ Power said he wanted to share the fact they had Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) choreographer and dance educator Lauren Byrne, and three South Canterbury Rugby coaches on site, with other schools.

Power took the sessions on musical theatre leaving the other topics to the experts and the school also provided morning and afternoon teas, and lunch, for the visiting pupils and tutors.

Pupils from Albury, Lake Tekapo and St Joseph's Pleasant Point schools participated along with Cannington, making a total of 85 participants.

“Lauren taught dance moves from Beauty and the Beast,” Power said.

She has been dancing since she was a six-year-old and is a graduate of the New Zealand School of Dance. According to the RNZB website, she has performed her own works in festivals in New Zealand, China and the United Kingdom.

Supplied/RNZB Budding ballet dancers in South Canterbury schools learnt from a professional recently. Pictured is the Royal New Zealand Ballet's, A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2016.

The children chose different workshops throughout the day with sessions divided into age groups, concluding with a final ballet session for anyone who “loved ballet”.

He said there was a lot of positive feedback from participants, and he hoped the school may host a similar day again next year.