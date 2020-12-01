South Canterbury pilot asks Government to waive aviation fuel taxes

Aviation Adventures owner and pilot Chris Rudge has asked for help to survive from Tourism and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash.

A South Canterbury scenic flight operator hit hard by the loss of international tourists is imploring the Government to waive aviation fuel taxes until New Zealand’s borders reopen.

Pukaki Airport pilot Chris Rudge, of “one-man band” Aviation Adventures, wrote to Tourism and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash on Sunday with a proposal to suspend taxes on aviation fuel, as a way of supporting scenic flight operators reeling from a downturn in business.

“This is a way of cushioning the blow, and is a very easy way to help,” Rudge said.

“[It’s] a fair way to support all scenic flight operators, both large and small.”

READ MORE:

* Otago biggest winner in tourism funding "lottery"

* Tourism operators who missed out on funding call for review

* Reusable rocket trial fires up at Pukaki Airport in the Mackenzie



Rudge, who paid more than $20,000 to fuel his plane each year, said ideally the tax suspension would be in place until international tourists were allowed back into the country and be backdated to the start of the Covid-19 level four lockdown.

Waiving and refunding the tax did not equate to a handout because only those who flew would be eligible, he said.

Another idea for helping commercial pilots survive the pandemic was for the Government to cover Civil Aviation Authority costs, as it has done for tourism operators paying concession fees to the Department of Conservation.

While Rudge had a “surprisingly good October”, business in November had been down 60 per cent compared to the same month two years ago.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Tourism and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said Chris Rudge would be receiving a direct response to his letter “shortly”. (File photo)

He understood some companies were operating with just 15 per cent of their usual clientele.

Rudge had applied for an $89,000 grant from the $600 million Aviation Support Package under the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (Stapp), but was declined because “we didn’t contribute enough to the local economy”.

He considered the reasoning “subjective”.

“Three of our competitors in the Mackenzie Basin each received $500,000 as part of the Stapp programme.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) acknowledged that we met the financial criteria for Stapp and they agreed that Aviation Adventures was recognised nationally and internationally, but we got no support.

“Ironically, Tourism New Zealand are using our business to promote New Zealand as a tourist destination through their Message From New Zealand campaign, but we have had no financial support from the government other than the wage subsidy.”

Rudge said Aviation Adventures had operated in the Mackenzie Basin, offering flights over the glaciers, for 11 years. Its bright-red radial-engined Grunman Ag-Cat biplane had been flying tourists throughout the country for 23 years.

Nash, whose portfolios also include Forestry and Economic and Regional Development, confirmed to Stuff he had received Rudge’s letter and would be sending a direct response to his proposal “shortly”.

Rudge had been advised his application for Stapp funding was rejected because “his operation does not contribute significantly to the local economy”, Nash said.

The then-Tourism Recovery Ministers Group had decided to support tourism operators who secured 15 or above in an assessment, the criteria for which is available on the MBIE website.

“The intention of Stapp is to protect the assets in the tourism landscape that form the core of our essential tourism offerings, to ensure their survival through the disruption caused by Covid-19,” Nash said.

“In the end, the Government could not support all businesses.”