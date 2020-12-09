Timaru council urges building owners to take action

Building owners are being asked to get their assessments done.

Owners of ‘priority’ buildings in Timaru who have failed to arrange earthquake assessments of their buildings, or apply for extensions, have been issued notices outlining the council’s plan to treat the properties as “earthquake prone”.

The council’s process to identify ‘priority buildings’ started in January 2019 and was completed May 2020, after it had identified the district’s strategic routes and thoroughfares.

They include high-use buildings, and those located in strategic thoroughfares, which are considered “at risk” because of their location within the township and the nature of the building.

Timaru District Council building control manager Jayson Ellis said all owners of buildings identified as priority buildings were informed of the requirement to undertake an engineering assessment to determine whether the building was classed as below 34 per cent of New Building Standard (NBS), which is considered “earthquake prone”.

Ellis said building owners were offered the opportunity to apply for a 12-month extension, with 53 owners taking up the offer. Ellis said the council had sent out 71 notices to owners of priority buildings who had failed to take any action informing them “the council will proceed as if the building is earthquake prone”.

Those owners, and any of buildings classed as being below 34 per cent of NBS, now have to undertake any required seismic work within 12.5 years, he said.

Non-priority buildings, which are declared earthquake prone, have about 24 years to be seismically strengthened.

One building owner who contacted Stuff said they were unhappy to receive the council letter and said they were waiting until an engineer could carry out the required assessments which could be as late as April 2021.

They also complained about a $420 fee they had been charged to have an earthquake prone building notice put on their building.

“$420 for an orange sticker, who are they kidding? ... No wonder nobody wants to stay in business or own buildings.”

Ellis acknowledged that there had been a “bottleneck” in getting assessments done, largely due to Covid-19 and resources being strained.

“We appreciate this can be a very onerous process for building owners, but doing nothing is not really an option,” he said.

“There is a health and safety imperative at the heart of the legislation.”

Ellis said council would host workshops in the new year to provide building owners with further information about the process.

Ellis said the $420 fee was a means of cost-recovery for the time it took to assess the building and liaise with the owner.

“The whole idea is to identify potential earthquake-prone buildings,” Ellis said.

“Our responsibility comes under the legislation, which as legislation goes, is pretty proactive.”

In 2018, council began identifying “priority routes” and thoroughfares in order to determine which buildings were a priority to assess first.

Ellis said although they had until July 2022 to assess all the priority buildings within those areas, it had completed the inventory of them earlier this year.

“So we’re about two years ahead of schedule. We have until 2027 to identify the important buildings in non-priority areas,” he said.

According to the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) register, there have been 36 buildings in the Timaru township lodged as earthquake prone, of which 31 are considered priority buildings.

There are 16 buildings registered as earthquake-prone in Geraldine, of which 13 are considered priority buildings, and 25 in Temuka, of which 24 are considered priority buildings. Nearly all of Temuka’s earthquake-prone buildings are on King Street.

There are also four earthquake prone buildings registered in Pleasant Point, of which three were considered priority buildings.

Ellis said surveying of Temuka and Geraldine began before the Timaru township, which was why there were so many earthquake-prone buildings proportionately.

“We expect Timaru’s number to significantly increase over the coming months,” Ellis said.