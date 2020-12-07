Woman ordered to repay more than $10,000 stolen from not-for-profit organisation

Jaclyn Ann Smith, 40, was sentenced to five months’ community detention, 160 hours’ community work, and ordered to pay $10,599.33 reparation for stealing from a not-for-profit organisation.

A Timaru woman has been ordered to repay the more than $10,000 she stole from a not-for-profit organisation.

Jaclyn Ann Smith abused her role as secretary-treasurer for the South Canterbury Association of Registered Hairdressers to forge 43 cheques and withdraw $10,599.33 from the organisation’s bank account between April 1, 2012, and January 20, 2014.

Smith, 40, was sentenced to five months’ community detention, 160 hours’ community work, and ordered to repay the stolen funds at $40 a week when she appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Monday.

She had pleaded guilty to two representative charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Judge Dravitzki said Smith’s offending had caused “substantial angst and difficulties” to the affected organisation.

Smith was employed as the organisation’s secretary-treasurer in 2012, her duties including minute-taking; administration; and managing finances and accounts. She was authorised as a signatory of its bank account and handled the cheque book.

Initially paid $174 a month, she agreed to the role becoming voluntary a few months later – only to keep making wage payments to herself.

She also used the organisation’s funds to cover her bills and other personal expenses, cashing the fraudulent cheques at post shops and banks.

As the cheques required two authorised signatures, Smith would either forge the second signature or ask other signatories to pre-sign blank cheques.

“It was a particularly traumatic period during your life. You had to take care of your father, who died during that period,” Judge Dravitzki said.

“This offending was all quite some time ago.”

Judge Dravitzki previously gave Smith a sentencing indication of 15 months’ imprisonment for the offending, with the possibility of converting to home detention.

“You currently have the sole care of two small children ... The pre-sentence report notes that home detention would create real difficulties for the care of your children,” the judge said.

The report recommended a sentence of community detention coupled with community work and a reparation order, which Judge Dravitzki was “satisfied” were “appropriate and suitable in all the circumstances”.