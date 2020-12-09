Showgrounds Hill proposal may clash with Timaru's draft district plan

Timaru District Council planning manager Mark Geddes wants people to provide feedback on the Timaru District Council’s “first cut” of the Draft District Plan.

A new plan regulating development in the Timaru District could enable more activity in the town centre, but a planning manager has conceded “the horse might have bolted” if the Showgrounds Hill development goes ahead.

The council’s planning manager Mark Geddes, speaking a meeting in Timaru arranged by the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, said it was consulting on the “first cut” of the draft District Plan, which will eventually set the rules for all new land use and development in the district.

“There’s lots of provision for growth,” Geddes said.

“From our point of view, we want to enable as much growth in the town centre as possible.”

“We want to make it the focal point, we want to make it vibrant and attractive and the primary focus for retail, hospitality and accommodation in our district.”

Geddes said there was opportunity within the town centre for a mix of development, and the plan placed an emphasis on the south end of Stafford St.

He said the first cut of the draft plan also attempted to ensure that Large Format Retail zones, which are 500sqm or more, would be around the town centre to “reinforce the primacy of the CBD”.

However, he acknowledged that if the proposal to turn the 12-hectare Showgrounds Hill site into a retail centre went ahead, the “horse may have bolted”.

“They’ve still got to get consents, but if they do get them, then part of this plan becomes redundant.

“If it doesn’t go ahead, then we have the opportunity to relook at the area.

“The first cut of the draft plan provides for any new development in the Showgrounds Hill area to be staged.”

Geddes said Stafford St’s “rich historical values” allowed for the creation of a heritage area which would mean that there would be consents required to alter or demolish the exterior of any building within that zone down to King George Place.

“We want to manage our heritage and make it accessible.’’

There was also a need to retain pedestrian orientation and visual appeal in the town centre, Geddes said.

Chamber chief executive Wendy Smith asked Geddes where the council’s “CityHub” strategy fitted in with the movement on the district plan.

Geddes explained the strategy was largely dealing with “non-statutory stuff”, but there would be time to integrate the consultation and research into the district plan as it went through the various stages of consultation.

There was also the opportunity to update the council’s research that informed the Growth Management Strategy.

“We’re not really looking at shrinkage, we’re looking at growth.”

Although feedback of the “first cut” of the draft district plan closes on December 31, Geddes said there would be plenty of other opportunities to provide feedback as it goes through the statutory phases.

“We added in an extra bit of consultation because we fundamentally believe that it will lead to a better plan.’’