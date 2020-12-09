Timaru woman with drive graduates from new driving programme

A Timaru motorist on her learner licence for 14 years was compelled to get her restricted after her partner suffered a heart attack, and she had to call for help to get him to the hospital.

“My partner’s health is all over the show. He’s a type 1 diabetic and when he had his heart attack, that sealed the deal,” Janice Mewhinney said.

“Knowing I can get him where he needs to be, or anyone else in my family, is really good.”

The 32-year-old has upgraded her licence through the Salvation Army’s Community Driver Mentor Programme, and will be among the first of Timaru’s graduates to be celebrated at a ceremony on December 15.

The free programme, pioneered in Christchurch in 2014 and launched in Timaru this year, helps learner drivers get their restricted licence. It focuses on beneficiaries seeking employment, as well as getting those who keep breaching the conditions of their licence out of the justice system.

Mewhinney heard about the programme when family and friends bombarded her with messages with a poster about the programme attached.

She gained her learner licence aged 18, but never felt the need to upgrade – because for 10 years, a former partner “did all the driving” and when she moved to Brisbane, Australia, she found the public transport top-notch.

Since returning to New Zealand about five years ago, Mewhinney had used her mother’s car when necessary.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Janice Mewhinney can throw away her L plates after upgrading her learner’s licence to a restricted.

She decided to start pushing for her restricted licence after her partner’s heart attack, when she needed to call her sister and ask to be driven to the hospital.

“I didn’t want to rely on other people if something else happened.”

Getting her restricted lincence about five months ago, Mewhinney planned to sit her full next month.

Programme regional co-ordinator Chloe O’Neill said Mewhinney had been the first on the Timaru course to pass her restricted.

While the original aim of the programme's first year was to have 90 graduates, challenges arising from the Covid-19 lockdown meant just 13 people would be celebrating upgrading their licence next week.

“We launched in March, but didn’t get back on the road until June,” O’Neill said.

“That knocked quite a bit out of the year and coming towards the end, all the Timaru testing stations are booked out until next year.”

There were “seven or eight” other drivers “on the go”, O’Neill said.

“We’re getting more and more referrals from police, and three more police mentors.”

The programme boasted 10 mentors, most of whom were retired.

“I’ve worked with some pretty cool people, and helped a lot of people too,” O’Neill said.