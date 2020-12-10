From paper to angels: Timaru woman's foodbank fundraiser

Marlize Robberts holds the paper angels she makes from old books to raise funds for The Salvation Army foodbank.

A Timaru mother who has been the recipient of The Salvation Army's foodbank in the past is now raising funds to help others.

While Marlize Robberts​ has just started her own cleaning business, and works as a cleaner for someone else, she uses her spare time to make paper angels by upcycling old books, which she sells. All funds raised from the angels are going to Timaru’s Salvation Army.

Seven years ago, while living in Auckland, Robbert’s first marriage broke up, and she found it hard to fend for herself.

When she met her new husband to be they had trouble finding a rental property in their price range, and then he lost his job and her hours were reduced and for about a month they relied on The Salvation Army foodbank to get by.

“It was hard to ask for help,” Robberts said.

When they managed to land a job at a dairy farm in Taranaki their lives started looking up.

Robberts now wants to make sure other people who go through what she did have the support they need.

“I like giving.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The paper angels made by Marlize Robberts are helping to fund the Timaru Salvation Army foodbank.

So far she has made 25 angels but plans to keep going for as long as people want them.

Using old school text books rescued from the bin or from the op shop Robberts carefully folds the pages to create the angels’ gowns.

Her fundraiser has rubbed off on her mother in-law Lynn and husband Rudi​ who also contribute time to the folding process.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Business owner and cleaner Marlize Robberts makes fundraising paper angels in her limited spare time.

Robberts, who moved to New Zealand in 1994, got the idea for the angels from a friend back in her homeland of South Africa who makes them.

Timaru Salvation Army Envoy Lynda Bright said she was '’very grateful’’ for the support Robberts was offering the foodbank.

“She’s blessing us, so we can bless others through what she’s donating,” Bright said.

The angels cost $12 each and can be ordered by emailing: smithlia12@gmail.com.