A $2 million, nine apartment project for Timaru's The Croft

The garages on the ground floor of an existing apartment block at The Croft, in Timaru, are being converted into nine apartments.

Work is underway on nine new apartments at The Croft in a $2 million project to provide supported living in Timaru.

The apartments, at Enliven Retirement Village on Park Lane, are designed for people who don’t quite meet the requirements of a care home and still want to live as independently as possible, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) chief executive Carolyn Cooper said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Menzies Group machine operator Donald McGrail works on laying drains for one of nine new apartments at the Enliven Retirement Village at The Croft in Timaru.

While she would not be drawn on how much they would sell for, she said they would be an “affordable” price.

“They are supported living which means there is a minimum package of care that all occupants have to purchase. The minimum package includes a full midday meal, cleaning, laundry and other services,” Cooper said.

The units have not been sold off plan as they have not been advertised yet, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of The Croft rest home on Park Lane.

“There will be a communal living area with an extra kitchen for people to do stuff together and a barbecue space,” Burnett said.

Residents will have 24 hour access to nurses, Burnett said.

She said the project was in response to demand for this type of housing as Timaru’s population ages.

Suppplied An artist's impression of the new ground floor apartments at Enliven retirement village at The Croft.

The Enliven Retirement Village has 15 apartments and cottages, with the new apartments taking that number to a total of 24.

Work on the project started at the beginning of November and is expected to be completed by August, 2021.