Christmas Angel Project supports almost twice as many families

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury volunteer of 10 years Anne Rich helps sort the presents for the Christmas Angel Project.

The number of families to benefit from donated gifts in Timaru’s Christmas Angel Project has almost doubled in its second year.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury (PSSC) marketing and fundraising co-ordinator Kirsty Burnett said in the project's inaugural year in 2019, 53 families received presents and vouchers given by businesses, groups, and individuals.

“This year we are supporting 90 families and have a waiting list for next year,” Burnett said.

She said recipient families were selected by Family Works’ social workers they worked with and it was a way of ensuring everyone had a happy Christmas. Some families were also referred from other agencies.

Family Works is the child and family service arm provided by PSSC, which works alongside families to support and build their relationships and help resolve conflicts.

Angel project donors are given basic information about the recipient family’s circumstances such as how many children in the family, their ages, and interests, while maintaining their confidentiality.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sue McKeown, left, and Judith Rees, of Industrial Controls South Canterbury, deliver gifts for the Christmas Angel Project at Presbyterian Support South Canterbury.

She said deliveries had started and the families were '’very appreciative’’ of the presents.

“They had tears of gratitude and were quite overwhelmed by the generosity of those giving.”

Sue McKeown and Judith Rees dropped off three sack loads of gifts from their workplace Industrial Controls South Canterbury Limited for delivery from Presbyterian Support South Canterbury on Wednesday.

“It’s wonderful the company and staff have been quite generous,” Rees said.

The Timaru Herald Christmas tree, at 19 Sophia St, is a drop off point before December 16 for gifts for Family Works to distribute to families not included in the Christmas Angel Project.

The Herald office is open from 9am-1pm (closed for lunch) and then from 2pm-5pm weekdays.