Timaru 13-year-old with NRL dreams scouted for Auckland training camp

Taylor McLeod, 13, has been scouted for a three-day training camp in Auckland for rugby league.

A 13-year-old Timaru boy with dreams of joining the National Rugby League has been scouted for a training camp for New Zealand’s most promising young players.

While the Timaru Outlaws did not win any of their games at last month’s Rugby League Pasifika Series in Christchurch, the club is in high spirits after teammate Taylor McLeod’s performance at the tournament caught the eye of a talent scout.

Taylor, who has played rugby since he was five years old because “I just like it”, was one of 30 players from across the country to be selected for the three-day training camp in Auckland in January.

The Waimataitai Primary School pupil was not expecting to be scouted, but said it was an “important” honour which put him on track to join the NRL one day.

Outlaws coach Damien Dee said if Taylor impressed scouts at the camp, a national team may “take him under their wing” as he goes through high school and support his training and education.

Dee said Taylor had been playing league rugby for just two years, so to be awarded this opportunity “speaks volumes”.

“Taylor comes in and puts 100 per cent in until the last whistle.

“His actions on the field show he can do this. When he was scouted, we were up against teams that had played for seasons and seasons.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Taylor McLeod said the selection was an “important honour’’.

Dee said over the past year, Taylor had grown as a leader and set an example to other players when overcoming hurdles such as playing against teams putting in high tackles.

“He just plays harder, not dirtier,” he said.

“He’s shown maturity in his sport. You can’t coach that.”

Taylor had “opened the door” for the 135 primary-aged players registered with the Outlaws, Dee said.

Outlaws vice-chairman Guy Turner said it was “unheard of” for rugby league to be recognised in Timaru.

“Everybody’s here to support Taylor, but without his own go-forward this was never going to happen.

“This will expose him to a group of semi-professionals, and he’ll be meeting people he can form bonds with.”

Taylor’s leadership, drive, and composure inspired his teammates to “play well and follow in behind him”, Turner said.

“It’s a boost to morale to get this news at the end of the season. Taylor is really leading the way for the other boys, to show them how much they can achieve.”

Turner said it would be “sad” to see Taylor leaving the Outlaws this year, but his 11-year-old brother Mason was still playing for the team and their mother and father continued to offer great support to their sons and the club.

Team numbers had “exploded” over the past two seasons, Turner said.

“We’ve doubled in size, and doubled in size again,” he said.

“All the kids that come in have good heart, and who doesn’t want to play with a team that has heart?”