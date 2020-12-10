Museum's Waitaha collection naming decision pleases iwi

Dr Kelli Te Maihāroa (Waitaha, tūturu, Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Ātiawa) is pleased the issue over the naming of the Waitaha Taoka collection has been resolved.

A stoush over the name of a collection of Waitaha taoka (treasures) has been resolved in time for its exhibition in the new look and newly named museum in Oamaru reopening on Monday.

Waitaha iwi were concerned the museum had signalled the collection of ancient artefacts would be named after the Willetts’ family only, who found it on Waitaha ancestral land at the Waitaki River mouth in 1953.

The last time the collection was displayed in 1990 it was called the Ancient Waitaha Taoka/Willetts’ Family Collection and the iwi wanted that to be retained.

Dr Kelli​ Te Maihāroa (Waitaha tūturu, Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa, Ātiawa) said the ancient collection holds cultural and spiritual significance for Waitaha so it was important for their ancestors who crafted them and their descendants to be acknowleged.

The Waitaha Taiwhenua o Waitaki Trust Board met with Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher and and Waitaki Museum and Archive | Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki acting director Chloe Searle on Monday and an agreement was reached to call it the Waitaha Taoka/Stewart Willetts’ Family Collection, Te Maihāroa said.

“We are delighted to share with you a positive outcome to this matter,” she said.

WAITAHA/Supplied The late RangimÄrie Te MaihÄroa who was Åªpoko for Waitaha Taiwhenua o Waitaki Trust Board holds a piece from the collection.

Te Maihāroa said iwi were happy that the council and museum had honoured Waitaha as kaitiaki (guardians) of their sacred taoka.

Searle said she did not have time to comment beyond confirming council staff and the mayor had discussions with iwi.

The ground floor space of the museum has been fully refurbished completing stage one of the upgrade. It now boasts new display cabinets and exhibitions including one on the district’s geology, a Waitaki District Council spokesperson said.

Kircher said he expected the public to be impressed with the new look of the museum, which is an amalgamation of the North Otago Museum, Forrester Gallery, and Waitaki District Archive, and it’s new name.

“Our staff, members of our iwi, tradespeople have done an amazing job on the museum, and it will be a pleasure to officially reopen it as Waitaki Museum and Archive – Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki,” the mayor said.

