Timaru District Council launches 'what's in my bin' campaign as recycling slips

Councillor Barbara Gilchrist said the Timaru District was once one of the leaders in waste management, but its “halo had slipped” recently.

Timaru residents are being asked to pay closer attention to what’s in their bin as contaminated recycling material creates a massive spike in waste going to landfill.

The Timaru District Council said that since Covid-19, more than 45 per cent of the district’s recycling has been going to landfill because of contamination with items such as food, nappies, engine parts and chemicals.

Councillor Barbara Gilchrist said the district was once a leader in waste minimisation, but along the way people seem to have let it slide off their radar.

“We’re seeing far too many recyclable items going to landfill and sorting our recycling has become a very unpleasant job for staff who have to pick through it by hand,'' Gilchrist said.

READ MORE:

* Recycling inspectors to scrutinise Selwyn bins to tackle tonnes of recycling dumped each month

* Cr Barbara Gilchrist becomes Timaru's 'biodiversity champion'

* Syringes, toys and appliances found in Matamata-Piako recycling bins



“Meat products, sanitary pads and nappies are not things we should be seeing anywhere near recyclable plastics, paper and cans.

“One contaminated recycling bin not only prevents items from that bin being recycled, but may contaminate all of the recyclable material in the back of a council truck. Severe contamination can even shut down the entire recycling centre while conveyor belts and other equipment are cleaned.

“This not only costs us as ratepayers, it also wastes valuable landfill space.”

As a result of the issues, the council has launched a “what’s in my bin” campaign which offers prizes to people who put their rubbish in the correct bin.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru District Councillor Barbara Gilchrist wants people to put the right materials in the right bins. Only household rubbish goes in the red bin.

A council spokesman said the campaign aims to bring the levels of recycling contamination down to an acceptable level.

“We're starting off now, and we’ll be posting the bin stickers in people’s bins and a guide leaflet in the new year as a long term guide,” he said.

“The prizes are little things like CBay passes, food caddies and biobags, reuseable drink bottles and suchlike.

“You don’t need to actually enter, you just need to do an awesome job recycling. We’ll pick someone that’s got a perfect yellow bin and give them the prize.”

Gilchrist said the Timaru district was once one of the leaders in waste management, but its “halo had slipped” recently.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing people respond positively to this campaign.

“Recycling should be easy, it shouldn’t have to be an onerous task.”

Gilchrist said improving people’s recycling habits would have benefits for the entire district.

“New landfills are expensive things, we want to get the most value out of them.

“But it's not just about waste, it’s also making sure the right materials get recycled too.”

Clean recyclables go into in the yellow bin, organic material only in the green bin and household rubbish in the red bin.

Gilchrist said when she heard about the level of material going to landfill, she was “disappointed”.

“I was disappointed because I know we can do better,” she said.

“Most people want to do the right thing.”