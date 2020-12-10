Man who damaged multiple cars in Timaru fails to appeal jail term

Matt Dylan Sinclair’s appeal against a sentence of three years, four months' imprisonment on 21 charges has been dismissed by the High Court.

A Christchurch man convicted for throwing Z-shaped nails onto the road during a police pursuit through Timaru, and a raft of other charges including burglary, has failed to appeal his jail term.

Matt Dylan Sinclair argued his sentence of three years, four months’ imprisonment on 21 charges was “manifestly excessive” because Judge Alistair Garland’s uplift for previous convictions was too high, and the judge “wrongly declined” to make discounts for addiction, deprivation, and remorse.

However, Justice Rachel Dunningham dismissed the appeal in a High Court decision released late last month.

“While I consider the judge should have applied a discount for personal mitigating factors ... I must take into account the particularly generous discount for Mr Sinclair’s guilty plea (33 per cent), as the question is whether the end sentence is manifestly excessive.”

Justice Dunningham’s sentencing exercise reduced the jail term by 1.4 per cent, or about two weeks.

“I am satisfied that the difference between this sentence and the sentence imposed is not sufficiently material to warrant intervention by this court, and the end sentence was not manifestly excessive.”

Sinclair had pleaded guilty and was convicted of burglary, 10 counts of theft, two of dishonestly using a document, attempting to dishonestly use a document, three of intentional damage, two of breaching District Court bail, and breaching release conditions.

The offending was mainly committed in Christchurch between February 17 and December 26, 2019, and saw Sinclair steal more than $10,000 worth of items and cause about $700 of damage.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff One of the nails thrown into the path of other vehicles in March, 2019. (File photo)

Sinclair’s offending reached Timaru on March 18, 2019, when he was the passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle being pursued by police.

The driver refused to stop and Sinclair threw Z-shaped nails out the window, puncturing the police patrol car’s tyres and those of two other vehicles on the road at the same time.

Sinclair, who had amassed 41 convictions over 16 years, was jailed in April this year. He had previously been released from prison in December 2018.