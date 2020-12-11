Family seek would-be hero after losing everything in Timaru house fire

Michael and Cheryl Fransch lost their home and possessions in a fire last month.

A Timaru couple who lost their home in a fire last month are keen to track down a man who came to their aid.

Michael and Cheryl Fransch said they each work two jobs and saved for seven years to get enough money together for the deposit on their Poplar St home.

The couple, and their two children, moved to New Zealand from Zimbabwe for a better life in 2003, arriving with just two suitcases each.

On November 20, a fire ripped through their home – destroying the few items they had brought with them, including family photographs, as well as all of their other possessions, leaving them with just the clothes they were wearing that night.

READ MORE:

* Life-changing fire takes Timaru family's home and belongings



Cheryl said she was home alone at the time of the fire and had decided to make some toast about 10pm when she noticed the toaster had caught fire. She said she unplugged the toaster, put a towel over the flames and called her husband who was at work for advice. She said very soon the entire house was engulfed.

As she ran out of the house screaming, a man called Hayden and his wife turned up and asked if anyone was still in the house. She said she told him the cat was.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Cheryl Fransch was the only one home at the time of the fire and tried to put it out using a towel.

Hayden mistook the word for “kids" and was about to enter the burning house until she managed to make him understand there were no children home.

One cat was found dead under the house the other was not injured.

Cheryl said she is grateful for his bravery and concern, and she would like to be able to contact him to thank him, but she does not know he is other than that he was staying with his inlaws on Gleniti Rd.

The couple said they have also been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity and care of strangers and friends since the fire.

One neighbour gave them somewhere to stay immediately after the fire, others gave them toiletries, the Learning Barn raised funds for them through a dress up day and the Timaru District Council provided bedding and other bits and pieces.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The family lost one of their cats in the fire.

The couple are also being supported by their two daughters who both immediately travelled to Timaru to be with their parents.

Cheryl said they were really helpful in getting things sorted as they were struggling to think straight.

“They were calm and comforting," she said.

The couple had contents and home insurance and are working with the company on a settlement. In the meantime they are in a property the insurance company pays rental for.

They are still both working two jobs each, by day Michael is an engineer and at night he works at a supermarket. Cheryl works doing administration during the day and is on call for two postal centres at night.

A Givealittle page set up to help the family get back on their feet had raised more than $9000 by Friday morning.