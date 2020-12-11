Timaru's Christmas on the Bay goes ahead despite Covid-19

Raising the more than $25,000 needed for Timaru’s Christmas on the Bay has been extra tough during an unprecedented year.

But co-organiser Di Cleverley said the 13th annual concert will be better than ever when it returns to the Caroline Bay Soundshell on Saturday, with the event being filmed and Wi-Fi introduced so audience members can live blog the performances.

“Ideally, we want to take the recording into rest homes and have people capture the moment on social media – just to get it out to more people,” Cleverley said.

“We don’t want people who can’t make it on the night to miss out.”

Cleverley said when both Christchurch and Auckland’s Christmas in the Park – which inspired the Timaru event – were cancelled due to Covid-19, she did a “double take” and worried she may need to cancel too.

“I then decided we would go bigger and better this year, because more than ever the community need a bit of festive fun,” she said.

“I’m so pleased we went ahead and got on with it.”

The biggest challenge was asking South Canterbury businesses to help sponsor the $25,000 to $30,000 event, as Cleverley was mindful of the pandemic's massive economic impact.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Drama Queens performing at last year’s Christmas on the Bay.

“We run on the smell of an oily rag, but I didn't feel as comfortable looking for sponsors. I was certain to tread carefully because it’s been hard for everybody,” she said.

“It was very tricky and some people had to turn us down.”

Kiwi entertainers Frankie Stevens and Jackie Clarke return to MC the event, while Waimate-born Kaylee Bell will join other South Canterbury talent – from 2-year-olds to people in their 60s.

“There’s a little bit for everybody,” Cleverley said.

Among the performers is Anni Lowe and rock band Big Foot, winner and runner-up of a competition Cleverley organised to attract more talent and “give people some exposure”.

“That was really successful. We had 30 entries and there were bands, dancers, singers.”

The event runs 6-8pm and costs a gold coin to enter, with the proceeds benefiting Heart Kids South Canterbury.