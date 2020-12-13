Berries bring in the crowds near Waimate

Tracey Foster, of Hook Olde School, shows off her product at A Berry Affair in Waimate on Saturday.

Berries sold out as more than 4000 people went through the doors of Butler’s Berry farm in Waimate on Saturday at a special event organised following the cancellation of the town’s annual Strawberry Fare.

A Berry Affair featured more than 30 stallholders and was “unbelievably friendly”, according to organiser Donald Butler.

“All the stallholders were delighted, I think everyone sold out,” Butler said.

“The growers were so pleased.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Gaynor Henderson, left, and Marilyn Velenski enjoy some ice cream and strawberries.

The annual strawberry festival, which usually attracts up to 12,000 people to Seddon Sq in the South Canterbury town, was cancelled this year because of Covid-19.

However, several Waimate berry growers joined forces to create A Berry Affair, at Butler’s Fruit Farm on State Highway 1, with the speed limit reduced from 100 kilometres an hour, to 50kmh for safer travel on the busy highway.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Grace Southby, 16, and Janine Southby, of Hazelnut Estate sell their product.

“It was the first time in 30 years that we couldn’t do the usual festival, but this one went really well,” Butler said.

While there have been recent reports that the cost of strawberries in local supermarkets has been slashed due to a glut caused by border restrictions and soaring freight costs, Butler said this had not affected sales of strawberries at market events such as A Berry Affair.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Customers check out the goodies for sale at A Berry Affair in Waimate.

“More than 90 per cent of the strawberries at the supermarket are from Auckland, and frankly, they’re cheap, green and tasteless,” Butler said.

“I reckon more people are buying local because our berries have taste to them, they’re simply better than the Auckland berries. We had people from as far as Christchurch come to the event.

“But really, it was a privilege to host this event. To do something like this at such short notice has taken an enormous amount of effort.”