Hook Beach fishing contest fails to bring in the big catch

A warm blue day at the Hook Beach Fishing Competition near Waimate on Saturday.

The big prize at the Hook Beach Fishing Competition near Waimate proved to be the one that got away.

More than 100 people participated in Saturday’s event, with co-organiser Lyn Stringer reporting the conditions were ‘’excellent’’.

“It’s all about encouraging the younger ones to learn fishing, and on that level it was a success,” Stringer said.

“There were some reasonably-sized dog fish caught, as well as a good skate fish getting picked up. It was a bit windy at times, but that didn't seem to matter.”

READ MORE:

* 'Smiling children' a highlight of Hook Beach fishing competition

* Waimate District Council calling for Christmas cheer for children

* Big and small people hooked big and small fish at Hook Beach competition



Bejon Haswell/Stuff Ihaka Graham, of Temuka, with a kahawai he caught in the competition.

Alex Thomas caught the biggest dogfish, weighing 2.75 kilograms, while Jason Mackenzie caught the biggest skate fish at 2.33kg

The fishing competition is run by the Waimate Anglers Club.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Alan Hamilton, of Glenavy, left, and Brian Hamilton, Zayne Hamilton, 13, and Cyris Hamilton, 10, of Waimate enjoy the sun and the fishing.

However, the $500 prize for catching the biggest elephant fish went astray as none were caught.

Stringer said therefore, the prize will double to $1000 next year. The team competition also failed to attract any entrants this year.

“We didn’t have quite as many people as last year, but it was still a good day out,” Stringer said.