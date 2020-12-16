Timaru Hospital helipad complete and 'will make a big difference'

An aerial view of Timaru Hospital’s new purpose-built helipad. The former site was in the Botanic Gardens, seen to the left of this photograph, behind the trees.

Timaru Hospital’s new $165,000 helipad is complete and ready for use after six years, to the relief of rescue pilots.

The purpose-built landing site within the hospital grounds replaces an area used in the Botanic Gardens, beside the hospital, since 1992.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter operations manager Stuart Farquhar said while the new helipad had been a long time coming, the new facility was “excellent”.

“It is hard concrete, has inbuilt lighting, a lit wind sock and a covered walkway to the hospital,” Farquhar said.

READ MORE:

* Smooth ride with new helipad officially open in Waimate

* Waimate contractor steps up to fund all-weather helipad for town

* Timaru Hospital helipad close to reality



He thought the South Canterbury District Health Board had chosen the best option for the new pad.

“It will make a big difference and it is faster for patients.”

Consents for the new helipad were filed with the Timaru District Council in 2018 but withdrawn after there were concerns it did not comply.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru Hospital’s former helicopter pad in the Botanic Gardens.

A re-application, with alterations in April 2019, received non-notified consent.

The helipad is situated within the hospital property in front of the laundry, replacing a 10 space car park.

Modern helicopters had increased in size to house hi-tech lifesaving equipment and the trees around the Botanic Gardens site had grown over the years causing safety concerns for pilots, Farquhar said.

Cutting the trees, in the public park, had been considered as well as building it close to the road, he said.

A rooftop helipad was never an option because it was too costly, Farquhar said.

Farquhar said in a few months Garden City Helicopters, which operates the Westpac Rescue Helicopters, would offer Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) to Timaru.

IFR means the pilot can choose a flight plan that relies on the instruments and not only on visibility making weather less of a problem, thus increasing the number of flights able to be completed.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands at Timaru Botanic Gardens in 2019.

SCDHB facilities manager Simon Johnston said on average about 70 helicopters a year landed at the hospital.

”The new helipad will provide a safe secure landing pad for the helicopters, and patients will have a smoother transition between pad and cover,’’ Johnston said.

Waimate’s new helipad, behind the fire station, was officially opened on November 28.