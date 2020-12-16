High Court rules consents for agricultural conversion a discretionary activity at Mackenzie station

Simons Pass Station will need to apply for a discretionary activity consent to carry out direct drilling and irrigation.

A farm owner in the Mackenzie District will no longer fight an Environment Court ruling upheld in a High Court decision which environmental advocates say could mark the end of dairy expansions in the basin.

In the High Court decision released last week, Justice Robert Osborne upheld the Environment Court’s ruling that the Mackenzie District Council had full discretion to reject or grant a consent application filed by the owner of Simons Pass Station to undertake irrigation and direct drilling for agricultural conversion.

The station owner had argued the Environment Court’s decision was an error of law.

The council had granted water permits for the 2800 hectare property on May 7, 2012. However, the court had ruled because irrigation had not commenced at the property before the council notified the community of a rule change on November 14, 2015, such an activity required a discretionary activity consent.

Simons Pass Station owner Murray Valentine, of Dunedin, said the ruling “just added another step in the process” of agricultural conversion on the property.

“The High Court made a ruling on the Environment Court decision and it wasn’t in accordance with what my legal advice was,” Valentine said.

“The exemptions in Plan Change 13 that applied to other farms in the Mackenzie Basin didn’t apply to us.”

Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor said the council now had discretion to refuse the station’s consent application.

“The application, which has been on hold pending the outcome of these proceedings, should now be notified for public submissions. It is appropriate that the public has a say given the outstanding landscape and ecological values present on the property.”

Taylor claimed the decision, coupled with more stringent rules on landscape protection introduced in the council’s Plan Change 13, meant it was “highly unlikely” consents for further irrigation in the Mackenzie would be granted.

“Subject to the final outcome of the Simons Pass consents, in our view this marks the end of dairy conversions in the Mackenzie Country.”

Justice Osborne said in his decision that the council had applied for declaratory orders that agricultural conversion by direct drilling and irrigation would require a discretionary activity consent after the station owner applied for a land use consent to undertake the activities.

“It was common ground that Simons Pass did not hold a land use consent authorising intensification or agricultural conversion,” Justice Osborne said.

“In seeking declarations, the council argued that Simons Pass had been engaging in direct drilling of the Station, activity which could not have been carried out without the prior authorisation of a resource consent.

“Simons Pass disagreed – it asserting that its activities were permitted, because it had been granted its permits [before the council’s rule change came into effect] so as to constitute the activities as controlled activities.”

A council spokesman said the ruling provided a “clarification of a technical point”.

“The High Court determined that the Environment Court did not err in law by deciding that the word ‘granted’ in r 15A.2.1 of the operative Mackenzie District Plan means both ‘granted and commenced’ in the s116 Resource Management Act sense,” the spokesman said.

“This aligns with the declaration previously sought by Mackenzie District Council from the Environment Court that was subject to the appeal and confirms the approach council had taken in interpreting the Mackenzie District Plan.

“The court has issued a decision and council will respect that decision when applying the Mackenzie District Plan Rule framework.”