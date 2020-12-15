Community trust distributes more than $1 million in latest funding round

Geraldine Domain will get practice cricket nets as part of its redevelopment thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury. (File photo)

Sport in the region is the big winner after receiving a $666,740 slice of more than $1 million distributed in the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury’s latest funding round.

Twenty-three organisations received $1,015,740 worth of grants in one of the trust’s largest funding distributions in recent years.

“The trust is thrilled to be able to support a broad spectrum of organisations during what has been an especially difficult year for so many people,” trust chief executive Liz Shea said.

The Fraser Park Community received $350,000 for the Alpine Energy Stadium, and Geraldine Combined Sports Incorporated received $250,000. Both grants will be used for redevelopment and multi sport facilities.

Geraldine Combined Sports project manager Anna Coleman said the multi-sport complex will be a great asset to the community.

The project includes the building of an active recreation hub with floodlit, all weather multi-sport artificial turf surface, the installation of cricket practice nets, improved parking and enhanced vegetation along a network of lit pathways, she said.

“Their [community trust] investment is a real vote of confidence in the project, recognising the vision, robust planning, collaborative team approach, and commitment of many individuals over several years all for our community’s long term benefit.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Craig Calder at the Alpine Energy Stadium which is benefiting from a $350,000 Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury grant for redevelopment. (File photo)

“Together, we have raised $580,000 or 65 per cent towards the $885,000 project, and with three key funders and community fundraising remaining, our target of a June/July construction is looking very doable,” Coleman said.

The Gleniti Golf Club also received $5000 towards a new cart shed, while the Fox Peak Ski Club benefited from $11,740 for re-roofing the club lodge, and Tennis South Canterbury received $50,000 for court resurfacing.

Stopping Violence Services Christchurch, which runs programmes in Timaru, received $18,000 towards operating costs.

Funding co-ordinator Derek Dean said this year many families struggled with economic hardship and subsequent stress from Covid-19.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Tennis South Canterbury coach Connor Brosnahan on the courts that will be resurfaced with a $50,000 grant from the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury. (File photo)

“Which has greatly increased referrals to our non-violence programmes. This grant will enable us to continue to support those most in need and help to keep vulnerable whānau safe.”

Grants benefiting the wider region are Canterbury West Sports Trust ($15,000), Hearing Association South Canterbury ($5000), Autism New Zealand ($5,000) and the Girl Guides Association New Zealand.

The community trust uses returns from investments to fund the grants for groups seen to be in need in the districts.

Other grants in the region are: