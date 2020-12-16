Judicial Review planned against Showgrounds Hill development

Aerial view showing the Timaru Showgrounds site, which Redwood Group wants to turn into a 34,000 sqm retail development.

The threat of a Judicial Review hangs over a proposed retail centre development at Timaru's Showgrounds Hill.

On Tuesday, a Timaru District Council spokesman confirmed it had “received correspondence on behalf of Timaru Town Centre Ratepayers' Action Group (TCRAG) giving notice of their intent to lodge an application for judicial review regarding public notification” for the proposed development which was granted resource consents on Friday.

The decision, by council-appointed independent commissioner Allan Cubitt, granted Auckland-based developer Redwood Group non-publicly notified consents for subdivision and land-use to turn the 12 hectare site into a 34,000sqm shopping centre.

On Tuesday, Redwood Group chairman Tony Gapes said they planned to start preparatory work at the site before Christmas.

However, TCRAG spokesman Shaun Stockman told Stuff on Tuesday it hoped it was not too late to stop the consent and would have something drawn up by its lawyers “very soon”.

Stockman said the group disagreed with Cubitt’s interpretation of the Resource Management Act when it came to public notification and felt he had not taken a “range of factors” into consideration, and had “skimmed over” some “very relevant points” of the Act.

“This (judicial review application) is one of many legal avenues we are considering,” Stockman said.

TCRAG, which has described itself as a “well resourced” mix of property owners, retailers and concerned Timaru citizens, had previously called for the consents to be publicly notified.

A Judicial Review, according to the Ministry for Environment, is “an enquiry into the process of making a decision, rather than the merits of the decision itself” and is heard in the High Court.

When informed about the possibility of a Judicial Review, Gapes said he was confident the consent issued was robust and “covers all the bases”.

SUPPLIED An aerial photograph of the Showgrounds Hill proposed development site indicated by a yellow line.

“From the correspondence I have seen, I do not really think this group (TCRAG) actually understands what we have got consent for, and the restrictions that have been put on us by council regarding the size of shops, number of shops and the type of uses we can put in there.

“We have been through a very comprehensive process with council to get this resource consent agreed.

“On the basis of this, we will be proceeding as we planned and will assess the merits of any Judicial Review application when and if it materialises.”

Gapes said Rooney Group Ltd had won the civil contract and had been issued a letter of intent as they were keen to start preparatory works before Christmas. The main civil works would start early in the new year, he said.

“There are a lot of civil works to do on the site, and we need big flat areas for our large format boxes and also the car parking so there is a lot of earth that needs shifting around the site-one of the big challenges is getting this all done this summer while the weather is good,” he said.

“That is why we are keen to get it underway as soon as we can now we have the consent.

“We are also very close to entering into an early stage contract with a local contractor for all the buildings on site except for one which is a bit more specialised.

The three stages of the development are expected to be completed by July 2022, July 2025 and July 2027.

Gapes said the development would have no speciality retail allowed.

“We can put in some service retail, such as a laundry or nail bar for example, and some small food outlets, but these can only total five per cent of the total area of the development.

“The rest of our shops need to be over 600sqm, which is a very big shop. We can’t put in a gift shop or clothes shop for example – unless they are bigger than 600sqm.”

Gapes said “virtually none of the shops” planned for the Showgrounds development can fit in any of the existing buildings in the CBD.

Supplied An artists' impression of the proposed retail development on Showgrounds Hill on Evans St (State Highway 1), Timaru.

Gapes said they would be naming anchor tenants for the site “very soon”.

“We have the tenants signed up that we need for our funding.”

“There is a lot of retail spend escaping from the Timaru district, as a lot of the products we will be offering over time are not currently available in the town, so I think the convenience to the residents of Timaru is a huge positive.

“We are also pumping around $100m into the local economy, and creating a lot of jobs during construction, but more importantly around 600 long term jobs.”

Timaru District Holdings Ltd general manager Frazer Munro said “the sale agreement is still conditional as the purchaser is working through the details of the consent and assessing the conditions”.

TDHL, the district council’s holdings company which owns the land, acquired the site in April 2017 for $6.296 million. Munro said the sale price to Redwood Group was confidential.

Munro said the proceeds of the sale of the Showgrounds site would not be used to directly offset a widely forecast drop in Alpine Energy's dividend of which TDHL is a 47.5 per cent shareholder.

“TDHL has a diversified income stream that ensures that a dividend to the district council can be paid regardless of the Alpine Energy dividend or outcome of the Showgrounds,” Munro said.

“There is no specific immediate use for the proceeds. They will be re-invested into the broader TDHL business over time as required.”