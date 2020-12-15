Geraldine-Winchester Rd roundabout work start confirmed

An aerial view taken in March 2019 of the intersection of Winchester Geraldine, Tiplady, McKenzie and Coach roads that is set to change with the installation of a roundabout.

A long-awaited road safety improvement project near Geraldine is set to commence in January after the Timaru District Council confirmed the awarding of a million dollar work contract.

Fulton Hogan has been awarded a $1.352 million civil works contract to carry out the upgrade, which will include construction of a roundabout on Route 72 at the intersection Winchester-Geraldine, Coach, Tiplady and McKenzie roads, the council said in a statement.

Work will commence in early January and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The intersection, approximately 6 kilometres south of Geraldine, has been the site of eight injury-causing crashes in the past 10 years, three of them resulting in serious injuries. It was identified as a key safety project for the district, enabling enhanced funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

READ MORE:

* Dangerous intersection near Geraldine to get roundabout

* Timaru District Council to consider road safety funding increases

* Crash survivor welcomes $2.3 million upgrade to dangerous intersection, remembers man who cared for him



One of those crashes seriously injured Timaru man, Michael Still, who spent three months in hospital after an SUV did a U-turn and knocked him off his motorcycle on August 27, 2017.

Still told Stuff in October 2019 that he was happy that over $2m was being spent improving the intersection while also calling for improved defensive driving education.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Michael Still, of Timaru, was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Winchester Geraldine, Tiplady, McKenzie and Coach roads in 2017. (File photo).

Concerns about the intersection were raised in The Timaru Herald in July 2011 after three crashes, with Senior Constable Mike Stephens saying he had attended about six accidents there in the past year and was aware of many more "near misses".

Those three crashes put the intersection under investigation by the council's then transport engineer Simon Davenport and South Canterbury Road Safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude for changes that could be made to the roads to make them safer.

Possible solutions in 2011 included increasing the size of the stop signs, shifting a stop sign, installing a pair of stop signs to make it more obvious, repainting the road markings after winter and creating definition in the road to alert motorists to the approaching intersection.

The council's land transport manager Andrew Dixon also said in 2011 that other "extreme" options had also been considered including road realignment. However, the council was not keen on the idea because it would mean taking over land.

The total project cost is estimated at $2m with 75 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency through its Safer Networks Programme.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen said in a press release that the "intersection is one of the highest areas of concern for some time, so it’s fantastic to get this key project underway.

“The 75 per cent funding assistance from Waka Kotahi means we can fast track these important works. This is great news for both our road users and community who will benefit from this significant safety upgrade while the direct cost to ratepayers has been minimised.”

Alongside work being undertaken at the roundabout, council contractors will also be taking the opportunity to undertake safety improvements to the bridges north of the junction on Route 72.

The council's land transport manager Suzy Ratahi said they would endeavour to keep priority routes open for the duration of the project, however road users can expect some disruption to travels.

“We really appreciate the patience and co-operation of the community, who can do their bit to help ensure the safety of our teams and enable them complete the work on time by following all instructions and diversions and slowing down around any works.”