South Canterbury man lobbed fireworks at hotel where he was refused alcohol

Jon William Adam Thomas was charged with disorderly behaviour after lobbing fireworks at a hotel. He has pleaded guilty to the charge and operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction.

A South Canterbury man exacted revenge on a hotel owner who refused to sell him alcohol by doing burnouts outside and lobbing fireworks at the building.

The hotel owner and his family were asleep when the fireworks bounced off the window to their bedroom, going off with loud bangs and spraying sparks on the Fairlie-Tekapo Rd property, in Kimbell, about 3.30am on November 5, 2020.

Jon William Adam Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and operating a motor vehicle causing sustained loss of traction when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Thomas stopped his Toyota Hilux on a shingle verge outside the Silverstream Hotel in the Mackenzie District, before revving his motor and getting the wheels of the stationary vehicle spinning.

“The two rear wheels dug two deep holes into the shingle verge, and shingle was sprayed into and over the hotel's fence,” police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila told the court.

He repeated the action in a large grass area across the road, and a section of the shingle verge a short distance up the road – tossing fireworks out the car window as he drove.

Leaving his vehicle, Thomas lit “several” fireworks and lobbed them against the hotel and a neighbouring motel, Hitila said.

“These fireworks made loud bangs and sprayed sparks out for several seconds, close to parked motor vehicles and a fence where they landed beside the hotel.”

When questioned by police, Thomas stated he “wanted to annoy the hotel owner who had refused to sell him alcohol on a previous occasion”.

Judge Maze said eight of Thomas' nine previous convictions were for driving offences.

The judge remanded Thomas on bail for sentencing on February 9, 2021, ordering that restorative justice between the defendant and hotel owner be explored.