From Timaru to North America: Trevor Askin's bronze sculptures heading overseas

Trevor Askin with the 80 kilogram, life-size elephant sculpture, to be sent overseas.

Trevor Askin's almost one-metre, 80 kilogram, life-size baby elephant sculpture, and its prototype, both made out of bronze, will soon be winging their way to a North American city condominium.

The Timaru sculptor was commissioned to make the life-size animal by the retired chief executive of a major American company, and has been busy in his studio working his magic to create the pieces.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff

He would not name the buyers – a husband and wife, as he said they preferred to stay out of the limelight.

“They are private people and support the preservation and protection of elephants,” Askin said.

The couple have visited New Zealand in the past and have purchased other works by Askin.

The self-taught sculptor showed the buyers a photo of the smaller elephant he made before embarking on the life-size one, to ensure it was what they wanted.

“I sent them an image and gave it some quirkiness,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff

Askin, a former boat builder, moved on to grow tomatoes and decided he needed a hobby, so in 1980 started painting but found the lighting frustrating.

Having always liked bronze and the way the light reflected from it, he started using the metal and learnt to cast it himself. Since then, he has created 600 sculptures.

“I have never had to sell one. They sell themselves.”

His wife of “about 50 years” Elizabeth is his best critic and offers fresh eyes on his work.

It takes at least 100 hours to create an ordinary-size bronze sculpture.

Askin uses a wax method which he sculpts into shape which is then covered in a ceramic mould. Once the wax is melted, bronze is poured into it at 1190 degrees Celsius and the mould is eventually broken off. It is then sanded and colour added.

Askin made the paperboy sculptor on Sophia St and the blacksmith in Orari. All his works are sans hard straight lines instead featuring flowing curves which he has coined, curvilinear.

He said he managed to brighten lockdown a little for passers-by at his Gleniti house by setting up four plinths outside with bronze bird sculptures on them.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF

“I was still able to work but I think Covid had an effect on everyone.”

Askin is booked up with work for the next eight months - one commission a life-size girl reading a book to be installed in Queenstown Gardens.

He had also been invited to go on a ship to Antarctica as itsonboard artist, which left on Saturday, but had to decline due to a commitment to make a number of trophies for a prestigious Auckland golf club instead.

He hopes he will get another opportunity for such a once-in-a-lifetime trip – when he’s not so busy.