Waimate crash victim not wearing seat belt, alcohol and cannabis in system

Thomas Jacob Goodman had cannabis and alcohol in his blood when he died after his vehicle plunged down a bank.

A Waimate man killed after his vehicle barrel-rolled down a bank had cannabis in his system, was close to five times over the legal alcohol limit, and was not wearing a seatbelt.

When Thomas Jacob Goodman decided to head home after dinner and a few drinks with his colleagues at the Kurow farm where they worked, his boss offered him a bed for the night. He declined.

The next morning, Goodman’s vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a steep slope.

Coroner David Robinson made no recommendations at the conclusion of an inquiry into the 29-year-old man’s death in a crash off Clarkesfield Rd, near Waimate, overnight November 29, 2019.

“Mr Goodman’s death could have been prevented by adhering to basic rules of road safety such as wearing a seatbelt, and obeying the law as it applies to alcohol and drug use,” the coroner said in a decision released on Wednesday.

Tyre marks at the crash scene showed Goodman drifted onto the right side of the road and when trying to correct himself, slid off the left side and barrel-rolled down a 5.5-metre slope.

On the second roll, Goodman was ejected out the shattered driver’s window and crushed under the vehicle as it continued its descent.

The coroner said the tread of Goodman’s right-hand rear tyre was 1.2 millimetres, below the legal minimum of 1.5mm – potentially affecting the vehicle's handling, traction, and braking ability.

Goodman, who only held a learner driver’s licence, was not wearing a seatbelt.

“While there was some intrusion of the roof into the driver’s compartment, the crash analyst considered it likely the driver may have survived if he had remained within the vehicle,” the coroner said.

Goodman’s blood tested positive for cannabis and contained 242 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, close to five times over the legal limit of 50mg.

Coroner Robinson said Goodman died from blunt force head trauma.

The underlying cause of death was alcohol and cannabis intoxication, the coroner ruled.

“On the day I prepared this finding, I reviewed nine separate motor vehicle fatality cases. Cannabis was implicated in six of those nine. If that sample is truly representative of the proportion of fatal driving cases where cannabis is implicated, the picture painted must be of real concern.”