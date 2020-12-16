Timaru 20-year-old admits destroying property at two Canterbury prisons

Josiah David Brooking pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional damage at the Rolleston and Christchurch prisons.

A jailed Timaru man who forced Rolleston Prison into lockdown as he smashed windows and wrecked security cameras then rampaged through Christchurch Men’s Prison with four others about two months later.

The Timaru District Court heard that after causing more than $30,000 in damage to the Rolleston jail in June, Josiah David Brooking was transferred to Christchurch and then moved to an Auckland cell after another destructive stand-off with guards in August.

The 20-year-old, having completed his prison sentence, was on electronically-monitored bail when he pleaded guilty to new charges – two counts of intentional damage – before Judge Joanna Mazeon Tuesday.

Brooking’s first stand-off began when he refused to return to his cell at Rolleston Prison, turning a fire hose on staff about 6pm on June 23, 2020.

Climbing onto the roof of the low-security Kowhai Unit, Brooking damaged or destroyed windows and security cameras and pulled up roofing iron over about three hours, police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila told the court.

“The damage was extensive and caused the unit to remain on lockdown, having a significant impact on the running of the prison,” Hitila said.

“Eventually, the defendant came off the roof and surrendered to [Department of] Corrections staff.”

Brooking was transferred to Christchurch Men’s Prison in the wake of the incident, where he joined four other inmates in smashing fittings, fixtures, furniture, and other items in the jail’s Rawhiti Unit Two, about 4.10pm on August 27, 2020.

Leading up to the incident, staff had attempted to move a prisoner to a high-security unit. The man refused to co-operate, swearing at the staff.

Hitila said Brooking and another inmate snapped off a metal TV bracket from inside their cells and pried open the observation window in the doors, climbing out through the gap.

Brooking helped a fourth inmate out of his cell, and the pair smashed the observation window of the inmate who was unco-operative with staff.

They let out a fifth inmate, and over the next three hours the group rampaged through the unit.

“The defendants only ceased damaging property following intervention by the Corrections Site Emergency Response Team,” Hitila said.

The cost of the damage to the Christchurch jail was not stated in court.

Defence lawyer Kelly Beazley said Brooking was “going very, very well” on electronically-monitored bail and was looking for work in South Canterbury.

Brooking was remanded on bail for sentencing on February 9, 2021.