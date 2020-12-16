New buildings and pool officially opened at Lake Tekapo School

Isla Robinson, 5, who started school in October, at the official opening of Lake Tekapo School’s new buildings and pool on Wednesday.

Pupils at Lake Tekapo School celebrated the last day of term on Wednesday with the opening of three new buildings, and a pool.

The opening marked the completion of two major projects as part of the construction of a learning precinct in the town.

George Empson/Supplied Principal Simon Waymouth speaks at the opening.

School principal Simon Waymouth said the school’s previous buildings, built in the 1980s were temporary, and no longer fit for purpose.

He said the Ministry of Education has fully funded the three replacement buildings relocated from Canterbury University this year.

They have been insulated, reinforced and refurbished to withstand Mackenzie’s harsh weather conditions.

Waymouth expected they were expensive but has no idea of the actual cost. Two of the buildings are joined together for teaching and the third is a community, space library and kitchen.

Meanwhile, work on the $380,000 pool project started in 2015 as the pool was considered too shallow.

It was dug out and changing rooms refurbished as a well as a dual door linking it to the reserve next door for community use was added.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson's image used in the school display.

It was finished based on compliance. The pool is 15 metres by 5 metres and will be used by pupils and members of the community, Waymouth said.

He said the pool took a long time to complete because the ministry does not fund pools and it was hard for the small school, with 34 pupils, to fundraise so much. Also Covid-19 delayed both projects, Waymouth said.

George Empson/Supplied Pupils sing at the opening on Wednesday.

“The pool was a community effort. The vision is for a learning precinct linking the assets such as the kindergarten, school and hall with the local reserve.”

The opening of the pool and school included, speeches, pupils singing, end of year presentations the replanting of the 75th jubilee kowhai tree to a new site, and the unveiling of a print of the Mackenzie landscape taken by photographer George Empson which now hangs in the art area.

The next stage of development at the school was looking at landscaping and a sports ground for community and school use, he said.

Waymouth said it would be great to start 2021 with the new assets.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson’s wife Judith stands in front of her husband’s photograph, on display at the school.

He will be on sabbatical for the first term of next year, and Wayne Facer will be acting principal.

Empson, a former pupil who attended the school from 1953 to 1960, said he was humbled by the fact his print was now on display at the school.

He said he photographed the image of the lake during a northerly wind so there is plenty of dust and waves, with the mountains in the background.

He thought the work done at the school is “unbelievable”.

“What they’ve achieved is fantastic. It’s a huge asset,” Empson said.

George Empson/Supplied Pupils play at Lake Tekapo School on Wednesday.

His memories of the school were of it being cold in winter with only a potbelly fire in each classroom for heat, but no insulation or double glazing, to retain it.

Empson credits his former teacher Harold Dephoff for piquing his interest in photography all those years ago.

“[Dephoff] loved the nature and the High Country, water colour art and always carried a camera with him.”