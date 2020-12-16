Waimate man injured after jumping on car bonnet in effort to stop thief

Christopher David Williams, 35, has pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing injury and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A Waimate man who tried to stop someone from driving off in his friend's car by jumping on the bonnet, was flung to the ground as the thief accelerated away.

The victim was knocked unconscious when he hit the road, suffering a swollen eye and extensive hairline fractures to his face and eye socket. His injuries needed “countless” stitches and staples, Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae said in the Timaru District Court.

Christopher David Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing injury and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze on Tuesday.

McRae said the chilly morning air prompted the victim to start the engine of a Ford Falcon – borrowed from a friend and parked outside his Gorge Rd address in Waimate – in an effort to warm it up before he headed to work, about 6.50am on July 13, 2020.

He left the engine running while he popped back inside the house, returning to find Williams in the driver’s seat.

“In order to stop the defendant driving off and stealing the car, he jumped onto the bonnet,” McRae said.

“The defendant accelerated away, with [the victim] still clinging to the bonnet.”

The victim was thrown from the car a short distance down the road, the impact knocking him unconscious.

Williams drove the stolen vehicle to Twizel, where police located him.

“In explanation, the defendant stated he stole the car but had no idea that [the victim] had jumped on the bonnet when he drove off,” McRae said.

“The defendant and victim are strangers to each other.”

Judge Maze remanded Williams in custody until sentencing on February 12, 2021.