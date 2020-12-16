Timaru man repeatedly punched woman in face, kicked and spat blood at police

Eugene Maurice Te Huia pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure, two counts of assaulting police, wilful damage, unlawfully being in an enclosed area, and breaching release conditions in the Timaru District Court.

A Timaru man who repeatedly punched a woman in the face after cornering her in a toilet then kicked and spat blood at police officers who arrived to arrest him.

Less than three months before Eugene Maurice Te Huia attacked the woman and two constables, he was released from prison with a special post-detention condition not to consume alcohol – a condition he breached on the night of the assaults, a probation officer told the Timaru District Court.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting with intent to injure, two counts of assaulting police, wilful damage, unlawfully being in an enclosed area, and breaching release conditions when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze on Tuesday.

Te Huia and the victim had been drinking together when she asked him to leave. He followed her into the toilet and attacked her at the Timaru address, about 8pm on October 8, 2020.

Police prosecutor Toaiva Hitila said Te Huia barged into the toilet and shut the door behind him, swearing at the victim before striking her “repeatedly” in the face.

“This caused the complainant to fall into the toilet bowl, breaking it in half.”

The victim managed to escape by running through the front door, Hitila said.

Police located Te Huia in the front yard of a property on a neighbouring street, she said.

“Police escorted the defendant to a nearby patrol vehicle, where he was placed in the back seat.”

A five-minute struggle ensued as officers tried to suitably restrain Te Huia for safe transport to the police station.

“The defendant kicked at [one constable] multiple times in the thigh as he attempted to get the seatbelt on him,” Hitila said.

Te Huia spat blood at the officers as their efforts to restrain him continued, splattering their faces and chests.

While the officers emerged unscathed, the woman briefly lost consciousness during Te Huia’s assault on her and sustained a split lip and bruising and lumps to her head and face.

Judge Maze remanded Te Huia in custody for sentencing on February 9, 2021.