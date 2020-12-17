What's on in South Canterbury: December 18-20, 2020

Carol and her Belles performers Esme Tombs, left, Maddy Smith, and Morgan Tonks preparing for the latest South Canterbury Drama League musical at the Playhouse on Church St this weekend.

FRIDAY

Pleasant Point Christmas Parade: 7-8pm from Te Ngawai Rd down Main St to Munro St. A procession of South Canterbury’s most politically-incorrect floats.

Armadillo Comedy Show: 7-11.30pm at the Richard Pearse function room on Le Cren St. Scottish comedian Gary Sansome hosts a night of hilarity, headlined by Kiwi comedian Dan Brader. Entry is $25.

SATURDAY

Waimate Community Market: 9am-noon at Seddon Square on Queen St. Fresh produce, flowers, plants, food, jewellery, clothing, and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am-12.30pm near the Speights Ale House/I-Site on George St. Great range of fresh produce and artisan crafts.

Saturday Live: 10am-noon in the Timaru CBD at Strathallan Corner. Live music, dress-up characters, classic car displays, children’s activities, and more.

Temuka Market: 10am-2pm in the Temuka town square on King St. Alpaca products, arts and crafts, coffee, and more.

Live music: 8pm at Hector Black’s Lounge Bar on Stafford St, Timaru. Timaru band The Blue Tones play late into the evening.

SUNDAY

Pleasant Point Farmers Market: 9am-12.30pm in the grass area opposite Vetlife on Main Rd. Fresh food and produce, plants, flowers, and more.

Carols by Candlelight: 7-9pm at the Mountainview High School auditorium on Pages Rd, Timaru. Sing Christmas carols alongside performers and a brass band. Pick up a free ticket from Timaru iSite or Community House. Gold coin entry to benefit the Salvation Army’s food bank.

ONGOING

Carol and the Belles: 7pm on Friday, 11am and 1pm on Saturday, and 1pm and 3pm on Sunday at the South Canterbury Drama League’s Playhouse on Church St. Tickets are $15 and available from iTicket or Newmans Music Works. Runs until December 22.

In a Strange Land: 11am-3pm Saturday, or by appointment, at the York St Gallery of Fine Art. Work made from cast lead crystal, bronze, resin, ceramic, black basalt, and alabaster started by Timaru artist Debbie Templeton-Page during lockdown. Message 027 634 7353 or email info@yorkstreetgallery.com to arrange a viewing. Runs until January 14, 2021.

Tideline: Noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday at the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru. An exhibition featuring the influences and progressions of South Canterbury artist Pat Currie’s work over the past 20 years. Runs until February 14, 2021.

Eleven: Noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday at the Aigantighe Art Gallery on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru. An exhibition showing Judy Millar’s response to the art world of 1971, when an exhibition featuring large-scale works by 10 men opened at the Auckland Art Galley. Runs until February 21, 2021.

Whakamana O Te Tamariki: 1-4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum on Perth St. An exhibition celebrating 75 years of South Canterbury Kindergartens.