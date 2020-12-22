Timaru couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Alan and Dawn Williams will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They married at Woodlands Rd Methodist Church on December 23, 1950.

A Timaru couple, who met as teenagers, are set to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary and say they are still very much in love.

Alan, 92, and Dawn Williams, 91, were married at Woodlands Rd Methodist Church in Timaru on December 23, 1950.

Dawn wore lace and her bridesmaids were in turquoise with a silver stripe.

The pair got to know each other when Alan was 15 and Dawn, 14, meeting at Timaru Technical High School where they both attended.

“I only had one girl and that was Dawn. She’s lovely – we’re still in love,” Alan said as he waited on the couch for his wife to put her lipstick on during the interview.

Dawn said she had liked the look of Alan.

The pair started talking marriage early on and opened a joint bank account which they put half a crown in every week.

Supplied Dawn and Alan Williams on their wedding day in Timaru on December 23, 1950.

By the time they married at the ages of 21 and 22, they had enough money to buy a section in Kiwi Dr.

Dawn’s father told Alan he could only have his daughter's hand in marriage if he built a house, which he did.

The couple remained in the home where they brought up their four children, three boys and a girl, until they moved to Margaret Wilson Rest Home earlier this year.

As a carpenter and joiner by trade, Alan was also part of Love Construction, a group of tradesmen who did jobs voluntarily for charities.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan and Dawn Williams will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They married at Woodlands Rd Methodist Church on December 23, 1950.

The family went on many outings and holidays to Franz Josef and to a fishing hut at Lake Alexandrina.

Over their lifetimes they have seen many changes and one that sticks in Dawn’s mind is when television went from black and white to colour. She also remembers the day pounds and pence changed to dollars and cents.

Her advice to young couples is to make the most of every day, while Alan’s words of wisdom are, “love your wife and love your children”.

He said he is very grateful they could have children. They now have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Margaret Wilson Rest Home nurse manager Jenny Purdon​ said it was rare to have a couple both living to enjoy their platinum anniversary.

“It’s a very special occasion,” she said.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with friends and family with an afternoon tea at the rest home on Wednesday.