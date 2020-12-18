Police rule out charges against former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon over unsolicited images

Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon in Timaru on July 8, 2020, 12 days before he resigned.

Former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon will not been charged over sending unsolicited images.

Police have confirmed they have “completed a thorough investigation into allegations raised by the Leader of the National Party in July 2020, and by the initial complainant, relating to the sending of unsolicited images”.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the material sent was distressing for those who received the images, the investigation found that the actions did not meet the criminal threshold necessary to support a prosecution, and no criminal charges will be laid.

“We have today advised the complainants of the outcome of our inquiry,’’ the police statement said.

Falloon resigned as MP after allegations that he sent inappropriate unsolicited messages to several women.

In a statement issued to Stuff, Falloon said “as I noted in my resignation statement, I have made a number of mistakes and I again apologise to those affected. I deeply regret the harm it has caused”.

Falloon said since he resigned he had been undergoing extensive counselling following a suicide attempt.

“Clearing my name of any alleged offences has been a secondary consideration to my own mental health, however, I complied fully with a request from Police to meet with them in September,” he said.

“Following a tip-off and subsequent search, I have provided to police evidence my Facebook account has been compromised with my password ‘appearing in a data leak’. I have since added additional levels of security, including two-factor authentication.

“I am awaiting legal advice in relation to making a criminal complaint against an individual identified through Facebook.”

Falloon said he would not make any further comment on the matter.

